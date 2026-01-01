Anython and CauseMatch help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anython VS Cause Match
Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ and CauseMatch takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
Anython and CauseMatch only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
Anython and CauseMatch limit support by plan tier with poor ratings. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your campaigns succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. You keep every dollar raised, and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike CauseMatch's 5% platform fee plus card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero fees for P2P campaigns. You get the same campaign tools and social sharing features without losing money to platform cuts.
Zeffy eliminates the biggest barrier for small nonprofits: fees that eat into your fundraising. While competitors charge 3-5% in platform fees, we offer unlimited support and all features at no cost to your organization.
Yes, Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost, while Anython and CauseMatch limit support based on plan tiers. You get direct access to our team without paying extra fees or upgrading plans.
Absolutely. Unlike Anython and CauseMatch that focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, events, memberships, and online stores - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
