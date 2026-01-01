Anython and RunSignup help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you everything you need for P2P fundraising — donation pages, team management, and supporter tools — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anython VS Run Signup
💯
Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ and RunSignup takes 4% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or charity run keeps every dollar raised for your mission.
🧰
Anython only handles peer-to-peer campaigns while RunSignup focuses on race registration. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising plus auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
☎️
Anython and RunSignup limit support by plan tier and charge for phone calls. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and free phone support during office hours for every organization.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Your supporters keep every dollar they raise, and you get comprehensive tools beyond just P2P campaigns - including donations, events, and donor management all in one place.
Unlike RunSignup's 4% donation fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. While RunSignup focuses mainly on race registration, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools - from P2P campaigns to auctions, memberships, and donor CRM - all free.
Zeffy is the only platform offering completely free P2P campaigns with no monthly fees or transaction costs. You get advanced features like team management, custom branding, and real-time tracking, plus donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
While Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and RunSignup takes 4% plus card fees, Zeffy charges zero platform fees for P2P campaigns. Your fundraisers keep 100% of what they raise, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Yes. Unlike Anython's P2P-only focus or RunSignup's race-centered approach, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools in one platform. Run P2P campaigns alongside auctions, memberships, donations, and donor management - all with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
