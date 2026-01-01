Anython VS Tiltify

Tiltify

P2P Campaign Platforms Features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Individual Fundraising Pages
Team Fundraising Leaderboards
Social Sharing Tools Social Sharing Tools
Fundraiser Management
Campaign Progress Thermometer class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
2.9% + 30¢ per gift
5% platform cut + card fees per gift
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (both platforms)
Platform fees: $0 (Anython), 5% (Tiltify)
Monthly fees: $0 (both platforms)
Value for money: N/A (Anython), 5.0/5 (Tiltify)

Features
N/A - Peer-to-peer focused. Requires manual setup for most features beyond basic donations. (Anython)
5/5 - Built for streamers. Simple donation alerts and team fundraising, but limited nonprofit tools. (Tiltify)
Donations: Basic donation collection through campaign pages (Anython); Built for gaming fundraisers with donation alerts, goals tracking, and integration with streaming platforms like Twitch (Tiltify) Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities (Anython); No event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell and manage event admissions. (Tiltify)
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Core peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with social sharing tools (Anython); Strong peer-to-peer features designed for gaming communities, with team fundraising tools and social sharing for streamers (Tiltify)
Auctions: No auction features available (Anython); Tiltify doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and winners. (Tiltify)
Raffles: No raffle or contest features (Anython); No raffle functionality available. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes. (Tiltify)
Online store: No online store functionality (Anython); No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products. (Tiltify)
Memberships: Not available - Anython focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management; Not available - Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs
Donor Management/CRM: Limited donor tracking through campaign data - focuses on P2P fundraiser management rather than comprehensive donor relationships (Anython); Campaign-focused donor tracking, but lacks full nonprofit CRM features for ongoing relationship management (Tiltify)
Emails & Newsletter: Basic email notifications to campaign supporters, but no dedicated newsletter or email marketing tools (Anython); Basic campaign updates and notifications, but no comprehensive email marketing tools for nonprofits (Tiltify)
Payment Processing: Built-in payment processing for donations through P2P campaigns with standard transaction fees (both platforms)

Payment methods
Basic credit cards only through third-party tools (Anython)
Credit cards and mobile wallets for gaming only (Tiltify)
Credit Card Payments: Limited support - Basic credit card processing available through third-party integrations for donations (Anython); Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations through gaming and streaming campaigns (Tiltify)
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - No digital wallet integration available on the platform (Anython); Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments for quick donations during live streams (Tiltify)
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Anython focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, not direct payment processing; Not supported - Tiltify focuses on gaming fundraising campaigns, not direct bank transfers
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Anython is a web-based peer-to-peer campaign platform without mobile payment apps; Not supported - Tiltify is web-based for online gaming fundraising, not in-person events

Customer Support
5/5 (Tiltify)
Unlimited Support Tiltify's support is limited to business hours and may have response time delays
Phone Support / Office Hours Tiltify offers scheduled phone support during standard business hours for premium users
Webinars Tiltify provides educational webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices
Help Center Tiltify maintains a comprehensive help center with guides for P2P campaign setup and management
Email
Tiltify offers email support through their help center contact system
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team </div> </div> </div> </div></div>