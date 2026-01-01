Anython and Tiltify help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ and Tiltify takes 5% + card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or gaming fundraiser keeps every dollar for your mission.
Anython and Tiltify limit you to basic peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Anython offers limited support by plan tier, and Tiltify restricts phone calls to business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. Your supporters keep every dollar they raise, and you get comprehensive tools including donor management, email marketing, and event ticketing all in one platform.
Unlike Tiltify's 5% platform fee plus card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations. You get complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, online stores, and membership management that Tiltify doesn't offer, perfect for nonprofits beyond gaming.
Zeffy eliminates the 3-5% fees that other P2P platforms charge, saving small nonprofits thousands annually. You get unlimited support, comprehensive donor management, and all fundraising tools in one free platform, while donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real human help during business hours, plus comprehensive resources. Anython limits support by plan tier, while Tiltify restricts phone support to premium users only. You get personal guidance without paying extra fees.
While Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ and Tiltify charges 5% plus card fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands. Small nonprofits save thousands annually, getting complete fundraising tools including donor management and email marketing at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
