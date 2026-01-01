Auction Frogs and Auctria help you run silent auctions and galas, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Auctria
💰
Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event plus card fees, while Auctria takes a cut of every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
⚙️
Auction Frogs lacks ticketing and donor management, while Auctria misses raffles and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy handles auctions, raffles, donations, and events in one place.
🤝
Auction Frogs limits support to business hours, while Auctria restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever your fundraising event needs assistance.
Zeffy offers everything auction platforms do plus much more - all at zero cost. While Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event and Auctria takes a cut of winning bids, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of what you raise through auctions, raffles, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy is your complete fundraising toolkit. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, collect donations, manage memberships, sell event tickets, and launch peer-to-peer campaigns - all from one platform that costs you nothing.
Auction platforms charge hundreds per event plus processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy is completely free - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, so 100% of your fundraising goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need it - not just during business hours like Auction Frogs and Auctria. Plus, you get access to our help center, training resources, and community support, all at zero cost.
With Zeffy, you never outgrow your fundraising platform. Start with auctions, then add donations, memberships, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns as your nonprofit grows - all on one platform that remains completely free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript