Auction Frogs VS Auctria

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
$395+ per event plus card fees
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.95% + $0.30 per transaction for VISA/MC; 3.50% + $0.30 per transaction for AMEX/DS vs $0.30 + 3.9% per transaction; Emerald: $0.30 + 3.4% per transaction; Diamond: $0.30 + 3.15% per transaction. This includes Stripe's base fee of $0.30 + 2.9% plus Auctria's fee (Explorer: 1%, Emerald: 0.5%, Diamond: 0.25%).
Platform fees: 5% platform fee on all transactions vs $0 - No platform or performance fees on any plan. Auctria does not charge a percentage of what the event raises.
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available vs $0 - Licenses are annual; Explorer plan is free per year; pricing varies by plan.
Value for money: N/A vs 4.8

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Basic auction tools with limited features. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages to expand your reach vs Auctria doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Auctria doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need separate software and manual coordination to run supporter-led fundraising efforts.
Auctions: Auction Frogs offers basic online auction tools for nonprofits, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars vs Auctria offers comprehensive auction management with online bidding, mobile bidding apps, and catalog creation. Auctions: Auctria offers comprehensive auction management with online bidding, mobile bidding apps, and catalog creation. Includes bid tracking, payment processing, and donor management specifically designed for fundraising auctions.
Raffles: Basic raffle tools available, but limited customization options and reporting features for tracking your raffle campaigns vs Auctria doesn't offer dedicated raffle management. Raffles: Auctria doesn't offer dedicated raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and conduct drawings.
Online store: No dedicated online store functionality - you'll need separate tools to sell merchandise and branded items to supporters vs Auctria doesn't include online store functionality. Online store: Auctria doesn't include online store functionality. You'd need additional e-commerce software to sell merchandise or other items outside of auction events.
Memberships: Not available - Auction Frogs focuses solely on auction events without membership management features vs Auctria doesn't offer membership management features. Memberships: Auctria doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals.
Donor Management/CRM: No donor management - only tracks bidder information during auction events vs Basic bidder tracking during auctions, but lacks comprehensive donor management and relationship-building tools.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities - basic bidder notifications and auction updates only Donor Management/CRM: No donor management - only tracks bidder information during auction events vs Basic bidder tracking during auctions, but lacks comprehensive donor management and relationship-building tools.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities - basic bidder notifications and auction updates only vs No built-in email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to send newsletters and donor communications.
Payment Processing: Basic payment processing through integrated payment gateways for auction transactions only vs Basic payment processing through integrated payment gateways for auction transactions only

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers vs Credit cards only, missing modern payment options
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and event tickets vs Supported - Processes credit card payments through integrated payment processors for auction items
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform vs Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing without mobile wallet options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Auction Frogs focuses on auction management, not direct payment processing vs Not supported - Auctria focuses on auction management but doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Auction Frogs is web-based auction platform without mobile payment app vs Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person auction events

Customer Support
N/A vs 4.8/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support: Auction Frogs limits support to business hours only vs Auctria limits support based on subscription tier and response times
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours: Auction Frogs offers phone support during standard business hours vs Auctria offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
Webinars Webinars: Auction Frogs provides occasional training webinars for auction setup vs Auctria provides training webinars and educational sessions for auction setup
Help Center: Auction Frogs has a basic help center with setup guides Help Center: Auction Frogs has a basic help center with setup guides vs Auctria maintains a knowledge base with articles and auction best practices
Email: Auction Frogs offers email support during business hours Email: Auction Frogs offers email support during business hours vs Auctria offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Platform designed for event organizers, not nonprofits — phone and email support during business hours only Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Platform designed for event organizers, not nonprofits — phone and email support during business hours only vs Support access depends on plan — priority help and phone support for top-tier users