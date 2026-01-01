Auction Frogs and BiddingForGood help you run fundraising auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Biddingforgood
💰
Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event and Biddingforgood takes 9% of winning bids. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
🎟️
Auction Frogs and Biddingforgood only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you sell tickets, collect donations, manage raffles, and run peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
🛟
Auction Frogs and Biddingforgood limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help setting up your fundraiser.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while auction platforms charge $395+ per event or $595/year plus processing fees. You keep every dollar raised instead of losing revenue to platform costs.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores. You get all fundraising tools in one place without paying multiple platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, chat, and phone without restricting you to business hours only. Auction platforms limit support and charge fees, while we help you succeed at no cost.
Auction platforms charge $395+ per event or $595/year plus processing fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy grows with you beyond auctions. When you need donations, ticketing, memberships, or peer-to-peer campaigns, you already have everything in one platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
