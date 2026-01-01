Auction Frogs and BiddingOwl help you run fundraising auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Bidding Owl
💰
Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event and BiddingOwl takes 5% of winning bids. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
🧰
Auction Frogs and BiddingOwl only handle auctions. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
🎧
Auction Frogs and BiddingOwl limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges. Unlike auction platforms that charge $395+ per event or 5% on winning bids, every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Yes! While auction platforms only handle bidding events, Zeffy supports auctions, donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all in one platform. No need for multiple tools or extra fees.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees to your organization. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, keeping your fundraising revenue intact.
Auction platforms charge $395+ per event or 5% on winning bids plus card fees. With Zeffy's 100% free platform, a nonprofit raising $10,000 keeps the full amount instead of losing $500-900 to fees.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method. Zeffy grows with your needs, offering donations, ticketing, raffles, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all free, all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript