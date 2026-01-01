Auction Frogs and GalaBid help you run silent auctions and galas, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Galabid
💸
Auction Frogs costs $395+ per event plus card fees, while Galabid takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
🧰
Auction Frogs and Galabid only handle auctions. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer in one platform for complete campaigns.
🤝
Auction Frogs and Galabid offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever you need it, plus training resources.
Zeffy offers everything you need in one place - auctions, donations, ticketing, and more - with zero platform fees. Unlike auction-only platforms that charge $395+ per event or 5% fees, you keep 100% of what you raise.
Yes! While Auction Frogs and Galabid only focus on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, event tickets, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all on one platform.
Auction platforms charge $395+ per event plus card fees, or 5% on winning bids. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10,000 auction saves you $500+ in platform fees that goes directly to your mission instead.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through email, live chat, and our help center - all at no extra cost. Auction platforms limit support to business hours only and charge you hundreds in fees on top of restricted help.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method. Zeffy grows with your nonprofit, offering donations, ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place - so you never need to switch platforms again.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
