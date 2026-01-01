Auction Frogs and ReadySetAuction help you run silent auctions and galas, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Ready Set Auction
Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event plus card fees, and ReadySetAuction takes annual fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Auction Frogs and ReadySetAuction only handle auctions, forcing you to juggle separate tools for donations, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy combines auctions with all your other fundraising needs in one place.
Auction Frogs limits support to business hours only, and ReadySetAuction offers tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help setting up your auction.
Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs in one place with zero fees. While auction platforms charge $395+ per event plus processing fees, Zeffy lets you run auctions, collect donations, sell tickets, and manage memberships without any platform costs.
Auction platforms charge hundreds per event plus card processing fees that eat into your funds. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of what donors give goes to your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, online stores, and membership management. You get everything in one platform instead of juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support whenever you need help, not just during business hours. While auction platforms limit support to standard hours, our team helps you succeed around your schedule with zero extra costs.
Auction platforms charge annual fees plus $395+ per event, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you auctions, donations, ticketing, and more with zero platform fees. Keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
