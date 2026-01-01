ReadySetAuction

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
$395+ per event plus card fees
N/A Annual fee plus card fees
Processing fees
2.95% + $0.30 (VISA/MC); 3.50% (AMEX/DS) + $0.30 per transaction.
2.9% + $0.30 per credit card transaction via Stripe; Alternative SafeSave rates: 2.89% or 3.39% + $0.30 per transaction, plus $0.30 one-time vault storage fee per card saved
Platform fees
5% platform fee on all transactions.
5% platform fee on all transactions (Note: ReadySetAuction's own website states "No hidden fees, no back-end charges"and "you keep 100% of your auction proceeds"- there are conflicting reports)
Monthly fees
N/A None
$0 (no monthly fees; annual subscription plans at $1,099/year for Essentials, $1,499/year for Select, and $1,999/year for Complete)
Value for money
N/A
4.0

Features
No rating available Auction-focused platform with limited features beyond bidding and item management.
4.7/5 Auction management works well, but you'll need separate tools for donations, ticketing, and email.
Donations
Limited donation capabilities - primarily processes payments through auction sales rather than direct donation collection. Limited donation capabilities - primarily processes payments through auction sales rather than direct donation collection.
ReadySetAuction doesn't handle general donations - you'd need separate donation software for year-round giving campaigns.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - designed specifically for auction events rather than general event management.
ReadySetAuction doesn't handle event ticketing - you'd need additional software to sell tickets for your auction events. ReadySetAuction doesn't handle event ticketing - you'd need additional software to sell tickets for your auction events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses solely on organization-hosted auction events.
ReadySetAuction doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising features - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages.
Auctions
Auction Frogs specializes in online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events.
ReadySetAuction offers auction management with bidding tools, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle functionality - auction platform doesn't include raffle ticket sales or management. No dedicated raffle functionality - auction platform doesn't include raffle ticket sales or management.
ReadySetAuction doesn't include raffle management - you'd need separate tools to run raffle campaigns alongside auctions.
Online store
Basic item listing and sales functionality focused on auction format rather than traditional online store features.
ReadySetAuction doesn't include online store functionality - you'd need separate e-commerce tools for merchandise sales. ReadySetAuction doesn't include online store functionality - you'd need separate e-commerce tools for merchandise sales.
Memberships
Not available - Auction Frogs focuses solely on auction events without ongoing membership management features
ReadySetAuction doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals. ReadySetAuction doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic bidder information capture during auctions only - no ongoing donor relationship management capabilities
Basic bidder tracking only. No comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, or relationship management beyond auction events. Basic bidder tracking only. No comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, or relationship management beyond auction events.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited to auction-related communications - no comprehensive email marketing tools for donor engagement
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to send newsletters and follow up with auction participants. No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to send newsletters and follow up with auction participants.
Payment Processing
Basic payment collection for auction items with standard processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue
Basic payment collection for auction items with standard processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no mobile wallets or bank transfers
Credit cards only, no mobile wallets or bank transfers
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and ticket sales through their platform
Supported - Accepts credit card payments through integrated payment processors for auction purchases
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - No clear information available about mobile wallet payment options
Not supported - No mention of mobile wallet payment options in their auction platform
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Auction Frogs focuses on auction bidding and event management, not direct payment processing
Not supported - ReadySetAuction focuses on auction management, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Auction Frogs is a web-based auction platform without mobile point-of-sale capabilities
Not supported - ReadySetAuction is web-based auction software without mobile payment app functionality

Customer Support
N/A
4.7/5 Unlimited Support
Auction Frogs limits support to business hours only
ReadySetAuction offers tiered support based on subscription level, with premium plans including priority assistance
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
Auction Frogs offers phone support during standard business hours
ReadySetAuction provides phone support during business hours for technical and setup questions
Webinars Webinars
Auction Frogs provides occasional training webinars for auction setup
ReadySetAuction offers training webinars and educational sessions for auction setup and management
Help Center Help Center
Auction Frogs has a basic help center with setup guides
ReadySetAuction maintains a help center with guides, FAQs, and best practices for auction events
Email
Auction Frogs offers email support during business hours Auction Frogs offers email support during business hours
ReadySetAuction provides email support for technical questions and account assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with basic help center and occasional training webinars Email and phone support during business hours with basic help center and occasional training webinars
Tiered support based on subscription level with priority help for premium plans and business-hour assistance