Auctria and BiddingForGood help you run charity auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auctria VS Biddingforgood
Auctria takes card fees plus a platform cut, and Biddingforgood charges $595/year plus 9% on winning bids. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala auction actually raises money for your mission.
Auctria and Biddingforgood only handle auctions, forcing you to juggle separate tools for donations, raffles, and newsletters. Zeffy gives you everything in one platform.
Auctria limits support to business hours, and Biddingforgood restricts phone help to higher-tier plans. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, while Auctria charges card fees plus a cut of your winning bids. You keep every dollar raised with Zeffy, and get auction tools plus donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Unlike Biddingforgood's $595 annual fee plus 9% on winning bids, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. You get auction management plus full nonprofit tools like donor CRM, email marketing, and membership management that Biddingforgood doesn't offer.
Yes! While Auctria and Biddingforgood focus only on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite. Run auctions, collect donations, sell tickets, manage memberships, send newsletters, and track donors all in one free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy gives you everything in one free platform. While Auctria and Biddingforgood only handle auctions, Zeffy includes donor CRM, email marketing, membership management, and ticketing. You get complete nonprofit tools without paying multiple vendors.
With Zeffy's zero-fee platform, you keep 100% of what you raise. Auctria takes card fees plus cuts from winning bids, while Biddingforgood charges $595 yearly plus 9% on bids. A $10,000 auction could cost you $900+ in fees with them versus $0 with Zeffy.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
