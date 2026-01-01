BiddingOwl

Auctions Platforms Features
Easy Upload of Auction Items Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
N/A
Card fees + platform cut on winning bids
5%
card fees on winning bids
Processing fees
$0.30 + 3.9%
Total credit card processing fees via Stripe, with tiered Explorer, Emerald, and Diamond plan rates.
2.9% + $0.30
approximately per transaction via Stripe or PayPal.
Platform fees
$0
No platform or performance fees on any plan.
5%
performance fee on winning online/mobile auction bids only; traditional silent/live auctions have no platform fee.
Monthly fees
$0
Explorer plan is free per year; Emerald and Diamond have annual license fees instead of monthly fees.
$0
No monthly or subscription fees.
Value for money
4.8
4.9

Features
4.8/5
Strong auction platform with solid bidding tools and checkout processing. Setup takes time.
4.8/5
Auction-focused tool with bidding and ticketing. Processing fees reduce fundraising revenue.
Donations
Basic donation collection through auction platform, but limited standalone donation features
BiddingOwl doesn't offer standalone donation functionality. You'd need to integrate with separate donation platforms, creating extra work and potential donor confusion.
Ticketing
Event ticketing available for auction events, but limited general event ticketing features
BiddingOwl provides basic event ticketing for auction events, but charges processing fees that eat into your ticket revenue and reduce funds for your cause.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, mainly through auction event sharing
BiddingOwl doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages to expand your reach.
Auctions
Strong auction platform with bidding tools, catalog management, and checkout processing for fundraising events
BiddingOwl offers auction management with bidder registration, item cataloging, and bid tracking. However, their platform charges processing fees on all transactions, reducing your fundraising revenue.
Raffles
Basic raffle functionality within auction events, but not a standalone raffle platform
BiddingOwl doesn't offer raffle management features. You'd need separate tools to run raffles, creating additional complexity for your team.
Online store
No dedicated online store functionality - focuses primarily on auction-style sales
BiddingOwl lacks online store functionality. You can't sell merchandise or other items outside of auction events, limiting your revenue opportunities.
Memberships
Auctria doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals.
BiddingOwl focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member relationships beyond individual auction participation.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic bidder contact management only. Limited donor tracking beyond auction participation and bid history.
Basic bidder information storage and auction history tracking. Limited donor relationship management features beyond auction participation data.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to send newsletters and donor communications.
Basic email capabilities for auction announcements and winner notifications. Limited newsletter features compared to dedicated email marketing platforms.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through Stripe with standard processing fees. No fee-free payment options for nonprofits.
Processes payments through Stripe with standard processing fees. No fee-free payment options for nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards only through third-party processors
Credit cards only for auction winners
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and donations through integrated payment systems
Supported - BiddingOwl processes credit card payments for winning auction bids
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Payment options depend on integrated third-party payment processors
Not supported - BiddingOwl doesn't offer Apple Pay or Google Pay payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Auctria focuses on auction management, not direct payment processing
Not supported - BiddingOwl focuses on auction bidding but doesn't offer ACH payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Auctria is web-based auction software without mobile payment app functionality
Not supported - BiddingOwl is web-based and doesn't provide a mobile tap-to-pay application

Customer Support
4.8/5
4.8/5
Unlimited Support
No - Auctria's support has limitations based on plan level
BiddingOwl offers limited support hours with response times varying by plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours
Limited - Auctria offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
BiddingOwl provides phone support during standard business hours for premium users
Webinars
Yes - Auctria offers training webinars and educational sessions for auction management
BiddingOwl offers occasional training webinars for auction setup and best practices
Help Center
Yes - Auctria maintains a help center with guides and documentation
BiddingOwl maintains a help center with articles and guides for auction management
Email
Yes - Auctria provides email support for user questions and technical issues
BiddingOwl provides email support for technical questions and account assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to higher-tier users only
Support hours vary by plan level — premium users get priority phone access