Auctria VS Galabid

Galabid

Auctions Platforms Features
Easy Upload of Auction Items Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Card fees + platform cut on winning bids
5%
+ card fees on winning bids
Processing fees
$0.30 + 3.9%
per transaction on Explorer plan; Emerald and Diamond plans have reduced rates. Includes Stripe's base fee plus Auctria's surcharge.
N/A
No pricing information available
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees or performance fees on any plan. Auctria does not charge a percentage of what the event raises.
$0
Starting at $0 for FREE plan; PRO and FLAT FEE plans have additional costs.
Monthly fees
$0
Explorer plan is free per year; Emerald and Diamond plans have annual license fees.
$0
Value for money
4.8
4.7

Features
4.8/5
Auction-focused platform with solid setup, but requires separate tools for memberships and donor management.
5.0/5
Polished auction tool with processing fees and limited features beyond event bidding.
Donations
Basic donation collection available but limited compared to dedicated fundraising platforms
Galabid includes basic donation collection during events, though it's primarily designed for auction fundraising rather than ongoing donor management.
Ticketing
Event ticketing available for auction events but limited general ticketing features
Galabid includes event ticketing for auction events, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options for different event types.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - mainly auction-focused features
Galabid doesn't include peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns.
Auctions
Auctria specializes in auction management with bidding tools, catalog creation, and payment processing for fundraising events
Galabid offers auction management with bidding, item tracking, and payment processing, but charges processing fees on transactions.
Raffles
Basic raffle management available but not a core strength of the platform
Galabid can handle raffle-style items within auctions, but doesn't offer dedicated raffle management features for standalone raffle campaigns.
Online store
No dedicated online store functionality - focuses primarily on auction-specific sales
Galabid focuses on auction items rather than ongoing merchandise sales, so you'd need additional tools for regular online store operations.
Memberships
Auctria doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Not available - Galabid focuses solely on auction events without ongoing membership management features
Donor Management/CRM
Basic bidder tracking during events only. No comprehensive donor profiles or relationship management beyond auctions.
Limited bidder data collection during auctions - lacks full donor relationship management and tracking
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email tools focused only on auction communications. No ongoing donor newsletter or marketing campaign features.
Basic email notifications for auction events only - no comprehensive newsletter or donor communication tools
Payment Processing
Processes payments through Stripe with standard processing fees. No option for fee-free donations outside of auction events.
Processes payments through Stripe with standard processing fees. No option for fee-free donations outside of auction events.

Payment methods
Credit cards only for auction events
Credit cards only for auction events
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and donations during fundraising events
Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and purchases through integrated payment systems
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Payment method details not clearly outlined on their platform
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing for auction transactions
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Auctria focuses on auction events, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction bidding technology, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Auctria is web-based auction software without mobile payment app functionality
Not supported - Galabid is web-based auction software without mobile payment app functionality

Customer Support
4.8/5
5.0/5
Unlimited Support
No - Auctria's support has limitations based on plan level
No - Galabid's support has limitations based on plan tiers and availability
Phone Support / Office Hours
Limited - Auctria offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans
Limited - Galabid offers phone support during specific business hours only
Webinars
Yes - Auctria offers training webinars and educational sessions for auction management
Yes - Galabid offers training webinars and educational sessions for auction management
Help Center
Yes - Auctria maintains a help center with guides and documentation
Yes - Galabid maintains a help center with guides and documentation for users
Email
Yes - Auctria provides email support for user questions and technical issues
Yes - Galabid provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to higher-tier users during business hours only
Support varies by plan tier — phone assistance restricted to business hours with limited availability