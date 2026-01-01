Auctria and Jumblebee help you run charity auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auctria VS Jumblebee
Auctria and Jumblebee take 5% plus card fees from every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
Auctria and Jumblebee focus only on auctions, leaving you to find separate tools for donations and memberships. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Auctria and Jumblebee limit support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help center access for every organization.
Auction platforms like Auctria and Jumblebee charge 5%+ platform fees plus card processing costs on every bid. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10,000 auction keeps the full amount instead of losing $500+ to fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support during business hours for all users, plus a comprehensive help center. Auction platforms limit support by plan level and charge extra for phone assistance.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while auction platforms charge 5%+ fees plus card processing costs. You keep every dollar raised instead of losing hundreds to fees on each event.
Yes. While auction platforms only focus on events, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores - all fee-free in one platform.
Zeffy includes full donor management and CRM tools to nurture relationships year-round. Auction platforms only track bidders during events, leaving you without ongoing donor engagement capabilities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
