BetterWorld keeps 100% of donations free. Greater Giving charges $130/month plus 5% fees — $6,560 on every $50,000 raised going to software, not mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
BetterWorld VS Greater Giving
💸
BetterWorld asks donors to cover 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, and Greater Giving charges 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy covers all fees so you keep 100% of every donation without asking supporters to pay extra.
🧰
BetterWorld locks raffles and stores behind paid plans, and Greater Giving focuses only on galas and auctions. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, memberships, raffles, peer-to-peer, and donor management in one place for free.
📲
BetterWorld requires donor accounts for ACH payments, and Greater Giving limits payment options to cards and bank transfers with verification steps. Zeffy accepts all payment types including Apple Pay and Google Pay with no logins required.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships with zero fees. BetterWorld and Greater Giving lock key features behind paid plans that start at $130+ per month.
No. Zeffy accepts all payment types without requiring donor logins. BetterWorld requires accounts for bank transfers, and Greater Giving has limited payment options that complicate giving.
Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2-6 hours via chat, email, and phone at no cost. BetterWorld and Greater Giving reserve priority support for paid customers only.
Most all-in-one platforms lock essential tools behind paid plans to generate revenue. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships completely free because donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes. Zeffy's team helps you migrate donor data and campaign history at no cost. You'll keep your supporter relationships while gaining access to more tools and zero fees going forward.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript