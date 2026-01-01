BetterWorld asks donors to pay extra fees at checkout. OneCause takes 5% plus thousands in setup costs. Both charge for what Zeffy gives free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
BetterWorld VS OneCause
🎟️
BetterWorld and OneCause both charge processing fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy covers all fees so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission, not platform costs.
🎉
OneCause is built for big events, BetterWorld locks raffles behind paid plans. Zeffy gives you donations, memberships, ticketing, auctions, and raffles in one place with zero fees, year-round.
🔓
BetterWorld requires donor accounts for bank transfers, OneCause requires setup for ACH payments. Zeffy accepts all payment types without logins, making it easier for supporters to give quickly from any device.
Yes. Zeffy covers all processing fees so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership dues. BetterWorld and OneCause charge processing fees that donors see at checkout, plus platform fees that eat into your fundraising.
No. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and stores at zero cost. BetterWorld locks these behind paid subscriptions, while OneCause requires annual plans starting at $2,995 for full features.
Yes. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond within 2-6 hours via live chat, email, and phone at no cost. BetterWorld's support isn't nonprofit-specific, and OneCause reserves priority support for enterprise customers only.
Both platforms pass processing fees to your donors at checkout or take platform cuts from your fundraising. Zeffy covers all fees so donors give exactly what they intend, and you keep 100% without hidden costs.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and stores at zero cost. BetterWorld and OneCause lock key features behind paid plans or focus only on events, not year-round fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
