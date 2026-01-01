BetterWorld asks donors to pay extra fees at checkout. Pledge charges 2.9% on gifts over $1,000 plus $5 monthly. Both cost nonprofits money.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
BetterWorld VS Pledge
Betterworld asks donors to cover card fees at checkout, and Pledge charges 2.9% + $0.30 on donations over $1,000. Zeffy covers all processing costs so you keep 100% of every gift, no matter the size.
Betterworld locks raffles and stores behind paid plans, and Pledge has no auction or raffle tools at all. Zeffy includes every fundraising feature in one platform at zero cost.
Betterworld requires donor accounts for ACH payments, and Pledge has no native in-person tools. Zeffy accepts credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Tap to Pay — no logins, no hardware, no friction.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships in one platform with zero monthly fees. BetterWorld and Pledge lock key features behind paid plans and charge monthly disbursement fees.
No. Zeffy accepts all payment types without requiring donor logins. BetterWorld requires accounts for bank transfers, and Pledge limits payment options, making it harder for supporters to give quickly.
Our nonprofit experts respond within 2–6 hours via chat, email, and phone. BetterWorld and Pledge offer unclear support access with no dedicated nonprofit teams or transparent response times.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s alongside donations and events in one platform. BetterWorld and Pledge don't offer these tools, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms throughout the year.
Never. Zeffy covers all processing fees on donations of any size. BetterWorld charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, and Pledge charges fees on gifts over $1,000 plus monthly disbursement costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
