BiddingForGood and CharityAuctionsToday help you run online auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Biddingforgood VS Charity Auctions Today
💰
BiddingForGood takes 9% plus fees, CharityAuctionsToday takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
BiddingForGood and CharityAuctionsToday only track bidders during events. Zeffy includes full donor management to build lasting relationships beyond auction night.
🧩
BiddingForGood and CharityAuctionsToday only handle auctions. Zeffy supports auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and events in one platform that grows with your needs.
Zeffy offers all fundraising tools in one place at zero cost. While auction platforms charge 5-9% fees plus annual costs, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations. You get auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management without switching between multiple platforms or paying hefty transaction fees.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, process donations, manage memberships, and send newsletters all from one dashboard. No need to juggle multiple tools or pay separate fees for each fundraising method.
Auction platforms typically charge $595+ annually plus 5-9% on every transaction. On a $10,000 fundraiser, that's $500-900 in fees alone. With Zeffy, you keep that money for your mission while donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Auction platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Biddingforgood costs $595 annually plus 9% on winning bids, while CharityAuctionsToday takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Auction-only platforms leave you scrambling for other tools when you need donations, memberships, or newsletters. Zeffy handles your entire fundraising toolkit in one place. Run auctions today, collect donations tomorrow, and manage members year-round without juggling multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
