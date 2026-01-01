BiddingForGood and Jumblebee help you run online auctions, but both charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Biddingforgood VS Jumblebee
🏆
Biddingforgood and Jumblebee take 3-9% of every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or gala actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧰
Biddingforgood and Jumblebee only handle auctions, leaving you to find separate tools for donations, ticketing, and donor follow-up. Zeffy gives you everything in one place to run your entire fundraising program.
🤝
Biddingforgood and Jumblebee limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy provides unlimited email support plus live training webinars to help you succeed with every campaign.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while auction platforms charge 3-9% on winning bids plus annual fees. You keep every dollar raised and get access to donations, ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Run all your fundraising activities on one platform without paying fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no cost. Auction platforms often limit support to business hours only and charge annual fees on top of transaction costs for basic assistance.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every dollar raised from auctions, donations, and ticket sales. Auction platforms like Biddingforgood charge $595 annually plus 3-9% on winning bids, while Jumblebee takes 7.5% plus card fees from your proceeds.
Zeffy grows with your organization beyond auctions. Add donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns without switching platforms or paying additional fees for each new fundraising method.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript