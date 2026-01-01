BiddingForGood and ReadySetAuction help you run online auctions, but they charge platform fees and processing costs that reduce your fundraising totals. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Biddingforgood VS Ready Set Auction
💯
Biddingforgood and ReadySetAuction take 9% of every winning bid plus annual fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala auction raises money for your mission.
🤝
Biddingforgood and ReadySetAuction only track bidders during events. Zeffy includes full donor stewardship tools for building lasting relationships.
🎟️
Biddingforgood and ReadySetAuction only handle auctions. Zeffy supports donations, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns year-round.
Auction platforms charge annual fees plus percentages on every winning bid. Biddingforgood costs $595/year plus 9% on bids, while ReadySetAuction charges annual fees plus card processing. With Zeffy, you pay nothing - keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy grows with you. Start with auctions, then add donations, ticketing, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns as needed. No need to juggle multiple platforms or pay separate fees for each fundraising method.
Zeffy offers everything you need beyond just auctions - donations, ticketing, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place. Plus, you keep 100% of what you raise with zero platform fees, unlike auction platforms that charge annual fees plus percentages on winning bids.
Yes! Zeffy includes auction capabilities alongside donations, event ticketing, online stores, and membership management. Instead of paying separate fees for different platforms, you get everything in one zero-fee solution that grows with your organization.
While auction platforms limit support to business hours, Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive resources whenever you need help. Our team understands nonprofits need support that fits their schedule, not just standard business hours.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript