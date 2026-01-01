SchoolAuction.net

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) </div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
3% Card fees + cut on winning bids
Processing fees: 3% + $0.30 per transaction for Acorn and Essentials plans; other plans can use their own processor via supported gateways
Platform fees: 5% platform fee on transactions; 3-9% on auction proceeds raised online. Acorn plan has a 3% performance fee; Essentials, Plus, and Professional plans have $0 platform fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees; pricing is per event or per year across several plan tiers
Value for money: 4.7

Features
3.2/5 - Steep learning curve. Requires extra tools for email, payments, and donor tracking.
4.6/5 - Auction-focused and straightforward. Limited features, but simple setup for school fundraisers.
Donations: Limited donation capabilities - primarily focused on auction transactions rather than standalone donation collection. SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer standalone donation functionality - their platform focuses specifically on auction-based fundraising rather than general donation collection.
Ticketing: Basic event ticketing for auction events, but not a comprehensive ticketing solution for other fundraising events. SchoolAuction.net doesn't provide event ticketing features - their platform focuses on auction item bidding rather than event admission sales.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools - focuses on centralized auction management rather than distributed campaigns. SchoolAuction.net doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - their focus is on centralized auction events managed by the organization.
Auctions: Biddingforgood offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events. SchoolAuction.net offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing specifically designed for school fundraising events.
Raffles: Limited raffle support - mainly handles auction-style bidding rather than traditional raffle ticket sales and drawings. SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer dedicated raffle functionality - their platform specializes in auction-style bidding rather than raffle ticket sales.
Online store: Basic online store functionality for selling auction items and event merchandise through their auction platform. SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer general online store capabilities - their platform is designed specifically for auction item sales rather than regular merchandise.
Memberships: Biddingforgood doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track and manage member relationships.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic bidder tracking only. Limited donor relationship features mean you can't build lasting connections beyond auctions. Basic bidder contact collection only. No donor history tracking, segmentation, or relationship management beyond auction participation.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with donors and auction participants. No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export contact data and use separate email software for donor communications.
Payment Processing: Charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Costs add up quickly for smaller nonprofits. Charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Costs add up quickly for smaller nonprofits.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers. Basic credit card processing, missing modern options.
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Processes credit card payments for auction bids and purchases. Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processing for auction bidding.
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform. Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing without mobile wallet integration.
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Biddingforgood focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing. Not supported - SchoolAuction.net focuses on auction management without direct ACH payment processing.
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Auction platform doesn't offer in-person payment solutions. Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person auction events.

Customer Support
3.2/5
4.6/5 Unlimited Support: Biddingforgood limits support to business hours only. SchoolAuction.net limits support to business hours with response times of 24-48 hours.
Phone Support / Office Hours: Biddingforgood offers phone support during standard business hours. SchoolAuction.net offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent issues.
Webinars: Biddingforgood provides occasional training webinars for auction setup. SchoolAuction.net offers occasional training webinars for auction setup and best practices.
Help Center: Biddingforgood has a basic help center with auction guides and FAQs. SchoolAuction.net has a basic help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions.
Email: Biddingforgood offers email support during business hours. SchoolAuction.net provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup. Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during business hours with basic auction guides and occasional training webinars. Email and phone support during business hours with 24-48 hour response times and basic setup guides.