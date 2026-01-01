BiddingForGood and SchoolAuction.net help you run online auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Biddingforgood VS School Auction.net
💸
Biddingforgood and SchoolAuction.net take 9% and 3% of every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or live event actually raises money for your mission.
📞
Biddingforgood and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours with 24-48 hour response times. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help.
🎯
Biddingforgood and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions. Zeffy supports auctions, raffles, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place.
Zeffy offers all fundraising tools in one place at zero cost, while auction platforms charge hefty fees and only handle auctions. You get donations, ticketing, raffles, and more without losing 9% of your funds to platform fees.
Auction platforms take $595 yearly plus 9% of winning bids. On a $10,000 auction, that's $1,495 in fees. Zeffy charges nothing, so you keep every dollar raised for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports donations, event ticketing, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get complete fundraising capabilities without needing multiple expensive tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through email, chat, and phone without time restrictions. Auction platforms limit you to business hours only with slower response times, leaving you stuck when issues arise during events.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method and charge hefty fees. Zeffy gives you auctions plus donations, ticketing, raffles, and memberships at zero cost, so you raise more money with complete flexibility.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
