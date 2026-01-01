BiddingForGood and Silent Auction Pro help you run auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Biddingforgood VS Silent Auction Pro
Biddingforgood takes 9% of winning bids and Silent Auction Pro charges 2% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala auction actually raises money for your mission.
Biddingforgood and Silent Auction Pro only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you manage donations, raffles, events, and memberships without juggling multiple platforms.
Biddingforgood and Silent Auction Pro limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support plus live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy offers all fundraising tools in one platform with zero fees, while auction platforms charge 2-9% on every bid plus annual fees. You keep 100% of donations and can run auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns without switching between multiple tools.
Zeffy provides full auction functionality without the 2-9% transaction fees that auction platforms charge. Plus, you get donor management, email marketing, and other fundraising tools included. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy supports auctions, donations, raffles, ticketing, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one platform. Auction-only platforms require separate tools for other fundraising needs, creating more work and costs for your team.
Auction platforms charge 2-9% on every winning bid plus annual fees of $595+. On a $10,000 auction, that's $795-1,495 in fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what you raise. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy includes auctions, donations, ticketing, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform. Auction-only platforms leave you scrambling for separate tools when you need to sell event tickets or collect donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
