BiddingOwl and BiddingForGood help you run online auctions, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bidding Owl VS Biddingforgood
BiddingOwl takes 5% plus card fees and Biddingforgood charges $595 yearly plus 9% on winning bids. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
BiddingOwl and Biddingforgood limit support to business hours and email only. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support whenever you need help setting up your auction or troubleshooting bidding issues.
BiddingOwl and Biddingforgood only accept credit cards for auction payments. Zeffy supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH transfers, and our tap-to-pay app so bidders can pay however they prefer.
With BiddingOwl charging 5% plus card fees on every winning bid, a $10,000 auction could cost you $500+ in fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep that entire $500 to fund your mission instead.
Zeffy handles auctions, donations, ticketing, raffles, and online stores all in one platform. BiddingOwl only does auctions, so you'd need multiple tools and pay separate fees for other fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all auction transactions, while BiddingOwl takes 5% plus card fees from every winning bid. You keep 100% of what you raise, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike auction-only platforms like BiddingOwl, Zeffy offers auctions, donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one place. No need for multiple tools or extra fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours at no extra cost. Many auction platforms limit support or charge more for phone access, but we believe every nonprofit deserves great help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
