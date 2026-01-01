Biddingforgood

Easy Upload of Auction Items - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: Yes Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: Yes Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: Yes Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: Yes Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: Yes
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: Yes In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) - BiddingOwl: Yes, Biddingforgood: No

Pricing:
BiddingOwl: 5% card fees on winning bids
Biddingforgood: $595/year + 9% on winning bids

Processing fees:
BiddingOwl: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (Stripe or PayPal fees apply)
Biddingforgood: 2.9% + $0.30 per credit card transaction

Platform fees:
BiddingOwl: 5% performance fee on winning online/mobile auction bids only; traditional silent/live auctions have no platform fee
Biddingforgood: 5% platform fee on transactions; 3–9% on auction proceeds raised online

Monthly fees:
BiddingOwl: $0 - No monthly or subscription fees
Biddingforgood: $75/month - Billed annually; annual subscription $249–$595/year

Value for money:
BiddingOwl: 4.9
Biddingforgood: 3.2

Features:
BiddingOwl: 4.8/5 - Intuitive auction platform. Quick setup, focused tools, minimal learning curve for your team.
Biddingforgood: 3.2/5 - Auction-focused but complex. Steeper learning curve, higher fees, requires extra software for most tasks.

Donations:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl does not provide dedicated donation management tools - their platform focuses specifically on auction fundraising.
Biddingforgood: Limited donation capabilities - primarily focused on auction transactions rather than standalone donation processing

Ticketing:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl does not provide event ticketing functionality for selling tickets to fundraising events or galas.
Biddingforgood: Event registration capabilities for auction events, but limited general event ticketing features

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl does not offer peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities or tools for supporters to create their own campaigns.
Biddingforgood: No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - designed for organization-hosted auction events only

Auctions:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl offers online auction tools with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events.
Biddingforgood: Offers comprehensive auction management with mobile bidding, catalog creation, and payment processing for fundraising events

Raffles:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl does not include raffle management features - their platform is designed exclusively for auction-style fundraising.
Biddingforgood: No dedicated raffle functionality - focuses on auction-style bidding rather than raffle ticket sales

Online store:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl lacks built-in online store functionality for selling merchandise or products outside of auction items.
Biddingforgood: Basic item catalog functionality for auction items, but not designed as a full nonprofit online store solution

Memberships:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals.
Biddingforgood: BiddingForGood doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM:
BiddingOwl: Limited donor tracking. Basic bidder information only - no comprehensive donor relationship management features.
Biddingforgood: Basic bidder tracking only. Limited donor profiles and no comprehensive relationship management for ongoing stewardship.

Emails & Newsletter:
BiddingOwl: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with bidders after your auction ends.
Biddingforgood: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with bidders and donors after events.

Payment Processing:
BiddingOwl: Charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction. Additional fees for credit card processing and payment gateway services.
Biddingforgood: Charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction. Additional fees for credit card processing and payment gateway services.

Payment methods:
BiddingOwl: Credit cards only for auction bids
Biddingforgood: Credit cards only, no modern payment options

Credit Card Payments:
BiddingOwl: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and donations
Biddingforgood: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for auction bidding and purchases

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
BiddingOwl: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Biddingforgood: Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing methods

ACH / Bank Transfers:
BiddingOwl: Not supported - BiddingOwl focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing
Biddingforgood: Not supported - BiddingForGood focuses on auction payments through credit cards only

Tap to Pay App:
BiddingOwl: Not supported - BiddingOwl is web-based auction software without mobile payment apps
Biddingforgood: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support:
BiddingOwl: 4.8/5
Biddingforgood: 3.2/5

Unlimited Support:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl provides standard support during business hours with response time limitations
Biddingforgood: No - Biddingforgood support is limited based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl offers phone support during standard business hours for premium accounts
Biddingforgood: Limited - Biddingforgood offers phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans

Webinars:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl offers occasional training webinars for auction setup and best practices
Biddingforgood: Yes - Biddingforgood offers training webinars and educational sessions

Help Center:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl maintains a help center with guides for auction management and troubleshooting
Biddingforgood: Yes - Biddingforgood has a help center with resources and guides

Email:
BiddingOwl: BiddingOwl provides email support for technical issues and account questions
Biddingforgood: Yes - Biddingforgood provides email support for users

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
BiddingOwl: Email and phone support during business hours, with premium features for higher-tier accounts
Biddingforgood: Support access varies by plan tier, with phone help limited to higher-paying users