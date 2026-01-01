BiddingOwl and GalaBid help you run charity auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bidding Owl VS Galabid
BiddingOwl and Galabid take 5% plus card fees on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
BiddingOwl and Galabid only handle auctions. Zeffy gives you raffles, donations, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
BiddingOwl and Galabid limit support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers all the auction features you need plus donations, memberships, and ticketing with zero platform fees. BiddingOwl and Galabid charge 5% plus card fees on every winning bid, eating into your fundraising dollars.
Yes. While BiddingOwl and Galabid focus only on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform. Run auctions, collect donations, sell tickets, manage memberships, and send newsletters all in one place.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while BiddingOwl and Galabid take 5% plus card processing fees from every winning bid. On a $10,000 auction, you'd save $500 that stays with your cause instead of going to fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees on all transactions. BiddingOwl and Galabid both charge 5% plus card processing fees on every winning bid, which adds up quickly and reduces your fundraising impact.
With Zeffy, you won't outgrow your platform. While BiddingOwl and Galabid only handle auctions, Zeffy grows with you by offering donations, memberships, ticketing, and donor management all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
