BiddingOwl and Jumblebee help you run charity auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bidding Owl VS Jumblebee
BiddingOwl and Jumblebee charge 5% plus card fees on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or live event keeps every dollar raised for your mission.
BiddingOwl and Jumblebee focus only on auctions, requiring separate tools for donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy combines auctions with donations, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
BiddingOwl and Jumblebee limit phone support to premium plans and charge extra for full access. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no cost.
Unlike auction platforms that charge 5% plus card fees on every bid, Zeffy is completely free. You keep 100% of what you raise through auctions, donations, and events. Plus, you get a full fundraising platform instead of just auction tools.
Yes. While BiddingOwl and Jumblebee focus only on auctions, Zeffy offers auctions plus donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. You get everything you need in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
If you raise $10,000 through auctions, BiddingOwl or Jumblebee would take $500+ in fees. With Zeffy, you keep the full $10,000. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your fundraising proceeds stay with your cause.
BiddingOwl charges 5% plus card fees on every winning bid, while Jumblebee takes 5% plus VAT plus card fees. With Zeffy, you pay nothing. Keep 100% of your auction proceeds while donors can choose to leave voluntary contributions.
Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one free platform. No need to juggle multiple tools or pay separate fees for each fundraising method.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
