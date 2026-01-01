SchoolAuction.net

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
5% + card fees on winning bids
3% Card fees plus a cut on winning bids.
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 - Approximate per-transaction fee via Stripe or PayPal.
3% + $0.30 - Per-transaction card fee on Acorn and Essentials; higher plans can use their own processor.
Platform fees: 5% - Performance fee on winning online or mobile auction bids; traditional silent/live auctions have no platform fee.
3% - Performance fee on Acorn plan; higher-tier plans have no platform fee.
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees.
$0 - No monthly fees; pricing is per event or per year.
Value for money: 4.9
4.7

Features
4.8/5 - Focused auction platform. Straightforward bidding and payment processing. Requires third-party tools for email and donor tracking. 4.6/5 - School-built auction tool. Easy setup for event bidding. Basic email features, limited donor management beyond auctions.
Donations: BiddingOwl does not offer standalone donation collection tools - their platform focuses specifically on auction fundraising events.
SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer standalone donation functionality - their platform focuses specifically on auction-based fundraising rather than general donation collection.
Ticketing: BiddingOwl does not offer event ticketing services - their platform focuses on auction item bidding and management.
SchoolAuction.net doesn't provide event ticketing services - their platform focuses on auction item bidding rather than event admission management.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: BiddingOwl does not offer peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - their platform centers on organization-hosted auction events.
SchoolAuction.net doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - their focus is on centralized auction events managed by the organization.
Auctions: BiddingOwl offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing for fundraising events.
SchoolAuction.net offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing specifically designed for school fundraising events.
Raffles: BiddingOwl does not provide raffle functionality - their platform specializes in auction-style bidding rather than raffle draws.
SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer raffle functionality - their platform specializes in auction-style bidding rather than raffle ticket sales and drawings.
Online store: BiddingOwl does not provide general online store functionality - their platform is designed exclusively for auction-style fundraising.
SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer general online store capabilities - their platform is designed specifically for auction item sales rather than regular merchandise.
Memberships: BiddingOwl doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member data and renewals.
SchoolAuction.net focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member engagement beyond auction participation.
Donor Management/CRM: Limited donor tracking focused only on auction activity. Missing comprehensive donor relationship management features.
Basic bidder information storage and auction history tracking. Limited donor relationship management tools beyond auction-specific data and communications.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with bidders and donors outside of auctions.
Basic email capabilities for auction announcements and winner notifications. Limited segmentation and automation features for broader donor communication.
Payment Processing: Charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction. Processing fees eat into your fundraising dollars with every bid and purchase.
Charges 3% + $0.30 per transaction. Processing fees eat into your fundraising dollars with every bid and purchase.

Payment methods
Credit cards only for auction bids
Credit cards only, no modern payment options
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and donations
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processing for auction purchases
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing methods
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - BiddingOwl focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing
Not supported - SchoolAuction.net focuses on auction management without direct ACH processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for auction events
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.8/5
4.6/5 Unlimited Support: BiddingOwl limits support to business hours only
SchoolAuction.net offers limited support during business hours, not unlimited 24/7 assistance
Phone Support / Office Hours: BiddingOwl offers phone support during standard business hours
SchoolAuction.net provides phone support during standard business hours for urgent auction issues
Webinars: BiddingOwl provides occasional training webinars for auction setup
SchoolAuction.net offers training webinars and educational sessions for auction setup and best practices
Help Center: BiddingOwl has a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs
SchoolAuction.net maintains a help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for auction management
Email: BiddingOwl offers email support during business hours SchoolAuction.net provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during business hours only with basic help resources Business hours support with training webinars and help center resources