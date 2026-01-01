BigCommerce and Shift4Shop help you build online stores, but their monthly fees and transaction costs add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Big Commerce VS Shift 4 Shop
💸
BigCommerce starts at $39/month plus transaction fees. Shift4Shop charges monthly platform costs plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission.
🧰
BigCommerce and Shift4Shop focus on selling products, not accepting donations. You'll need costly third-party apps for auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns that Zeffy includes for free.
🤝
eCommerce platforms track purchases, not donor relationships. Zeffy includes donor stewardship tools, automated thank-you emails, and recurring donor management without extra monthly costs.
BigCommerce starts at $39/month plus transaction fees on every sale. Shift4Shop charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. These fees quickly add up, taking money away from your mission. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs.
eCommerce platforms like BigCommerce and Shift4Shop are built for selling products, not fundraising. They lack donation tools, event ticketing, and donor management. Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need in one free platform designed specifically for your mission.
BigCommerce and Shift4Shop charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, eating into your donations. Zeffy offers all fundraising tools completely free - donations, events, memberships, and online stores with zero platform fees.
Neither platform offers built-in donation tools or donor management. You'd need costly third-party apps and integrations. Zeffy provides complete donation processing, donor tracking, and tax receipts in one free platform.
BigCommerce and Shift4Shop lack event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising features. Zeffy includes all these tools plus auction management, helping you run complete fundraising campaigns without extra costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript