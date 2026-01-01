BigCommerce and Square Online help you build online stores, but their transaction fees and monthly costs add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from merchandise sales and donations stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Big Commerce VS Square Online
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and event tickets, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy includes built-in tools for auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer campaigns without needing costly add-ons or custom development.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources designed specifically for nonprofit teams, not ecommerce businesses.
BigCommerce charges monthly fees starting at $39 plus transaction costs on every sale. Square Online adds card processing fees to monthly subscription costs. Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.
Both platforms lack event tools like auctions, raffles, or ticketing designed for nonprofits. You'd need costly third-party apps and manual workarounds. Zeffy includes all fundraising event tools built specifically for nonprofit organizations.
BigCommerce and Square Online charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every sale. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, so more money goes directly to your cause instead of payment processors.
These ecommerce platforms lack built-in donation tools and require costly third-party apps or workarounds. Zeffy provides dedicated donation pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management built specifically for nonprofits.
Both platforms focus on selling products, not nonprofit needs like auctions, raffles, or membership management. Zeffy includes all these fundraising tools plus ticketing and CRM features designed for nonprofit organizations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
