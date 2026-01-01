Bluefire Giving and EasyTithe help churches collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and giving reports with zero fees — so every dollar stays with your mission and your congregation sees their full impact.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Easy Tithe
💯
Bluefire Giving and EasyTithe charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Bluefire Giving and EasyTithe only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores without extra software.
🤝
Bluefire Giving and EasyTithe limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support to all users at no cost.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, while EasyTithe adds processing fees to every donation. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go directly to your mission.
Zeffy grows with your organization by offering donations, events, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and raffles all in one platform. You won't need multiple tools or face surprise fees as your fundraising needs expand.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and EasyTithe adds processing fees to every donation, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated to your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no cost. Unlike competitors that limit support by plan tier or business hours, our team helps nonprofits succeed without charging extra for assistance.
Yes, Zeffy supports donations, event ticketing, membership management, peer-to-peer fundraising, online stores, and raffles - all for free. Other platforms charge monthly fees and often require separate tools for different fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
