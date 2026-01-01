Bluefire Giving VS Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
$49/month card fees per gift
N/A No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.60% + $0.42 per transaction; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction
2.2% + $0.30 US - 3.5% (Amex); UK - 1.2% (EU/UK Visa/MC), 2.9% (Non-EU/UK and Amex); EU - 1.2% (EU Visa/MC), 2.9% (Non-EU/Amex); Canada, Australia, New Zealand - varying nonprofit rates; PayPal (nonprofit rate): 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction.
Platform fees: N/A Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
4% per transaction for money-based donations; 5% per transaction for cryptocurrency donations. Custom rates available for organizations processing more than $300,000 USD/year.
Monthly fees: $49/month subscription + $10/month minimum
$0 No monthly fees
Value for money: 4.8

Features
N/A Donation-focused tool with limited features. Requires separate software for memberships, email, and ticketing.
4.8/5 Solid donation processor, but you'll need other tools for events, memberships, and email marketing.
Donations: Accepts donations with processing fees - Bluefire Giving processes donations but charges standard payment processing fees on every transaction
Offers donation forms with customization options, but charges processing fees on top of credit card fees, reducing your fundraising impact.
Ticketing: No event ticketing - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer event ticketing or registration management
Fundraise Up doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual work to connect attendee data with donors.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer options - Bluefire Giving offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with fewer customization and engagement features
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign creation without robust supporter engagement tools or social sharing options.
Auctions: No auction capabilities - Bluefire Giving focuses on donation processing and doesn't offer auction management tools
Fundraise Up doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to connect with your donor data.
Raffles: No raffle management - Bluefire Giving doesn't include raffle or lottery management tools for fundraising campaigns
No raffle or lottery functionality available. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track entries and winners.
Online store: No online store features - Bluefire Giving is built for donations only and doesn't include e-commerce or merchandise selling capabilities
Fundraise Up doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need additional e-commerce software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Bluefire Giving doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
Fundraise Up doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking and reporting features. Stores donor information and donation history but lacks advanced relationship management tools.
Basic donor data collection and reporting. Limited CRM functionality compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions. Focuses primarily on donation processing.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No robust newsletter or donor communication tools.
No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with third-party platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with standard transaction fees. Charges processing fees on top of payment gateway costs, reducing your net donation amounts.
Processes donations with standard transaction fees. Requires integration with third-party platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations with standard transaction fees. Charges processing fees on top of payment gateway costs, reducing your net donation amounts.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations with standard transaction fees. Charges processing fees on top of payment gateway costs, reducing your net donation amounts.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile wallets
No tap-to-pay app for in-person fundraising events
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts and processes credit card donations directly from nonprofit websites
Yes - accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - No clear information available about mobile wallet payment options
Yes - supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet payments
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for churches and nonprofits
Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Bluefire Giving is web-based donation system without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
No - does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support
N/A
4.8/5 Unlimited Support: Bluefire Giving limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance
Fundraise Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours only Phone Support / Office Hours: Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers
Fundraise Up offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plans Webinars: Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars and product demos for their donation platform users
Fundraise Up provides occasional product training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center: Bluefire Giving maintains a knowledge base with articles covering donation setup and platform features Fundraise Up maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support
Email: Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier Fundraise Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for higher-tier subscribers only Support availability limited by subscription tier with business hours restrictions