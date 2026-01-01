Bluefire Giving and Givelify help you collect donations online, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Givelify
Bluefire Giving and Givelify take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Bluefire Giving and Givelify focus only on donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Bluefire Giving and Givelify limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. While Bluefire costs $49/month plus card fees and Givelify charges processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations working for your cause.
Yes! Unlike Bluefire and Givelify that focus only on donations, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform. You get everything you need without paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users at no cost. Unlike competitors that limit phone support to premium plans or charge extra fees, we believe every nonprofit deserves quality help when they need it.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. Bluefire costs $49/month plus card fees, while Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go to your cause.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at zero cost. Unlike Bluefire which lacks mobile wallet options or Givelify's fee structure, we give donors flexible payment choices without eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
