GiveWP

Pricing
$49/month
card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.60% + $0.42
Credit/Debit per transaction; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction
2%
fee on all one-time donations for Stripe Free plans; All payment gateways have their own processing fees
Platform fees
N/A
Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
N/A
No pricing information available
Monthly fees
$49/month
subscription + $10/month minimum
$0/year
Plans are billed annually: Basic ($149/year), Plus ($349/year), Pro ($499/year), Agency ($599/year)
Value for money
N/A
4.4

Features
Donations
Accept donations with customizable forms, recurring giving options, and donor management tools built for churches and ministries
GiveWP handles online donations through WordPress with customizable forms, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing
Not available - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer event ticketing or registration features
GiveWP doesn't handle event ticketing. You'd need separate event management plugins or ticketing platforms for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising features available through their platform, though primarily designed for church communities
GiveWP offers peer-to-peer fundraising through add-ons, but requires technical setup and additional costs for full functionality.
Auctions
Not available - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction functionality for fundraising events
ActiveCampaign doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to follow up with bidders via email.
Raffles
Not available - Bluefire Giving doesn't include raffle or lottery-style fundraising tools in their platform
GiveWP doesn't support raffle campaigns. You'd need third-party raffle plugins or separate raffle management tools.
Online store
Not available - Bluefire Giving specializes in donations rather than e-commerce or merchandise sales
GiveWP doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need WooCommerce or other plugins to sell merchandise alongside donations.
Memberships
Limited membership tools - basic recurring donation setup without dedicated membership management features
GiveWP doesn't include built-in membership management. You'll need additional plugins or separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and access levels.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking and reporting - limited CRM functionality compared to dedicated nonprofit solutions
Basic donor data collection and reporting within WordPress. Limited CRM features compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms - no advanced segmentation or relationship tracking.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing - requires integration with separate mailing platforms
No built-in email marketing tools. Requires integration with third-party services like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard transaction fees - no fee-free option for nonprofits
Processes donations with standard transaction fees - no fee-free option for nonprofits

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile payments
Limited options with extra fees for each payment type
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts and processes credit card gifts directly from organization websites
Supported - Accepts credit cards through Stripe, PayPal, and other payment gateways (with processing fees)
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - No mention of mobile wallet payment options on their platform
Supported - Available through Stripe integration (with processing fees)
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - BlueFire Giving focuses on credit card processing for online donations
Not supported - GiveWP requires third-party payment processors that may charge extra fees for ACH/bank transfers
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - BlueFire Giving is web-based donation system without mobile tap functionality
Not supported - GiveWP is a WordPress plugin without mobile point-of-sale capabilities

Customer Support
N/A
4.4/5
Unlimited Support
Bluefire Giving provides limited support during standard business hours with response delays
GiveWP limits support based on license tier - priority support only for higher plans
Phone Support / Office Hours
Bluefire Giving offers phone support during business hours for premium plan subscribers only
GiveWP does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars
Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars for platform setup and fundraising best practices
GiveWP provides occasional webinars and training sessions for WordPress donation setup
Help Center
Bluefire Giving maintains a help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions
GiveWP maintains a comprehensive documentation library and knowledge base
Email
Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours for technical questions and account issues
GiveWP offers email support through their ticketing system for all users
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email support during business hours with phone access limited to premium subscribers only
Support access depends on license tier with priority help for higher-paying users only