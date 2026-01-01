Bluefire Giving and GiveWP help you accept donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every gift.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Give WP
💰
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, while GiveWP adds processing fees to every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🛟
Bluefire Giving limits support to business hours, and GiveWP restricts help by license tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
💳
Bluefire Giving doesn't support ACH or mobile wallets, while GiveWP charges extra fees for bank transfers. Zeffy accepts all payment types at no cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Bluefire Giving costs $49/month plus card fees on every gift. Your donors' full contributions reach your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost. GiveWP restricts priority support to higher-paying license tiers, leaving basic users with limited help when they need it most.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all fee-free. Bluefire Giving and GiveWP focus mainly on donations and require separate tools for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy accepts all credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers, and tap-to-pay through our mobile app - all fee-free. Bluefire Giving and GiveWP limit payment options and charge fees on every transaction.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering costs. Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, while GiveWP takes 2% plus processing fees on every gift your supporters make.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
