Bluefire Giving and Kindrid help churches collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event registration, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your church's mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Kindrid
💰
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, and Kindrid adds processing costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🛟
Bluefire Giving limits support by subscription tier, and Kindrid only offers business hours help. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it.
🧰
Bluefire Giving lacks auctions and raffles, while Kindrid requires separate software for events and stores. Zeffy handles donations, events, and sales in one platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees and Kindrid takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your pocket where they belong.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat during business hours at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support by subscription tier or charge for premium help, every Zeffy user gets the same level of care and assistance.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, and raffles - all fee-free. While Bluefire and Kindrid focus mainly on donations, Zeffy gives you everything you need to fundraise in one platform without paying extra.
Zeffy is 100% free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Bluefire charges $49/month plus card fees, while Kindrid takes monthly fees plus processing costs from every gift. With Zeffy, every dollar donated stays with your cause.
With Zeffy, 100% of donations go directly to your nonprofit. Donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. Unlike Bluefire and Kindrid that automatically deduct fees, your supporters decide if they want to help keep Zeffy free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
