Bluefire Giving and Pushpay help churches collect donations online, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your church's mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Pushpay
💯
Bluefire Giving charges $49/month plus card fees, and Pushpay takes processing fees from donations. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can give their full intended amount to your cause.
🧰
Bluefire Giving lacks auctions, raffles, and stores, while Pushpay requires separate software for events. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
🤝
Bluefire Giving limits support by subscription tier, and Pushpay restricts phone support to qualifying plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to every organization.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Bluefire charges $49/month plus processing fees on every gift. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users at no cost. Pushpay limits phone support to higher-tier subscribers and charges monthly fees. Get help when you need it without paying extra for premium support.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, and online stores at no cost. Bluefire and Pushpay focus only on donations, requiring separate paid tools for events and merchandise sales.
Bluefire charges $49/month plus processing fees, while Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Keep 100% of your donations.
Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one free platform. Bluefire and Pushpay focus only on donations, requiring you to pay for separate tools to run events or sell merchandise.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript