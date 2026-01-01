RebelGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
$49/month
card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.60% + $0.42
per transaction for credit/debit; E-Check (ACH): 1.00% + $0.42 per transaction
1.9%
for all cards (including AMEX); $0.25 flat per transaction for ACH/bank transfers. These convenience fees are automatically covered by donors, not the church.
Platform fees
N/A
Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
$0
No platform fees or rev-share. RebelGive does not take a percentage cut from donations.
Monthly fees
$49/month
subscription, plus $10/month minimum
$49/month
Tiered by church size, with entry plan for 50 people or less and higher tiers up to $219/month, plus annual options from $690/year up to $2,190/year.

Features
Donations
Accepts donations with processing fees - Bluefire Giving handles online donations but charges standard payment processing fees
RebelGive offers donation processing with standard payment processing fees. Their platform focuses on recurring giving and donor management for faith-based organizations. Ticketing
No event ticketing - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer ticketing solutions for fundraising events
RebelGive doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendee communications. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer options - Bluefire Giving offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with fewer customization features
RebelGive offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages and share campaigns with their networks.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction tools for fundraising events
ActiveCampaign doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to follow up with bidders via email. Raffles
No raffle functionality - Bluefire Giving doesn't include raffle or lottery-style fundraising tools in their platform
RebelGive doesn't offer built-in raffle functionality. You'd need to use third-party raffle tools and manually import winner data for follow-up communications. Online store
No online store features - Bluefire Giving doesn't provide e-commerce tools for selling merchandise or products
RebelGive doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need a separate online store platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit. Memberships
Bluefire Giving offers basic recurring donation setup for membership programs, but lacks dedicated membership management tools like member portals or automated renewal communications.
RebelGive offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management features like member portals, tiered benefits tracking, or automated renewal communications that nonprofits need for comprehensive membership programs.
Donor Management/CRM
Provides basic donor tracking and reporting features, but lacks advanced segmentation tools and automated donor journey workflows that help build stronger relationships.
RebelGive includes donor tracking and basic reporting features, allowing organizations to view donation history and generate simple reports, but lacks advanced CRM functionality like detailed donor profiles, engagement scoring, or sophisticated analytics for donor retention strategies.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns. RebelGive provides basic donor communication tools and automated thank-you emails, but doesn't include full newsletter creation, segmentation capabilities, or advanced email marketing features that help nonprofits stay connected with supporters.
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard payment gateway fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction) plus additional platform fees, making it more expensive than zero-fee alternatives.
Processes donations with standard payment gateway fees (typically 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction) plus additional platform fees, making it more expensive than zero-fee alternatives.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no ACH or mobile payments
Credit cards and digital wallets, no ACH or mobile
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts and processes credit card donations directly from your website
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not mentioned on their platform
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for donor convenience
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Bluefire Giving focuses on credit card processing for churches and nonprofits
Not supported - RebelGive focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Bluefire Giving is web-based donation processing without mobile tap features
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support Unlimited Support
Bluefire Giving limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority
RebelGive limits support based on plan tier and response times
Phone Support / Office Hours Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plans only
RebelGive offers scheduled phone support for higher-tier plans only
Webinars Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars and product demos for new users
RebelGive provides occasional training webinars for platform features
Help Center
Bluefire Giving maintains a basic help center with articles and FAQs for common questions RebelGive maintains a help center with articles and setup guides
Email
Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier RebelGive offers email support for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help and phone calls for top-tier users only Support access depends on plan — scheduled phone calls limited to higher-tier subscribers