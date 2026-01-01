SecureGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
$49/month
card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.60% + $0.42
per transaction for credit/debit; other methods have different rates
1.75% + $0.30
per transaction for debit; other payment methods have different rates
Platform fees
N/A
Not explicitly stated (may be included in processing fees)
N/A
None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees
Monthly fees
$49/month
subscription with a $10/month minimum
$149/mo
Starting price for Basic plan; higher tiers cost more
Value for money
N/A
4.3

Features
Donations
Accepts online donations with basic customization options and donor management features
SecureGive processes online donations with standard payment processing fees. They offer recurring giving options and basic donor management features. Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - focuses solely on donation collection and processing
SecureGive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for your nonprofit events. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with basic campaign setup and sharing options
SecureGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages for your campaigns.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - Bluefire Giving focuses on donations and doesn't offer auction management tools
SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters. Raffles
No raffle management features - would require separate tools or manual processes
SecureGive doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings. Online store
No online store functionality - platform is designed specifically for donation processing only
SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit. Memberships
Limited membership tools - basic recurring donation setup without dedicated membership management features
SecureGive focuses primarily on donation processing and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools or recurring membership billing features.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking and reporting - limited customization for donor relationship management
Provides basic donor tracking and reporting features, but lacks advanced CRM functionality like donor segmentation, communication history, or relationship management tools.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing - requires integration with separate mailing platforms
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to integrate with separate email platforms to communicate with your donors. Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard transaction fees - no fee-free option for nonprofits
Processes donations with standard transaction fees - no fee-free option for nonprofits

Payment methods
Credit cards and ACH only, with fees on every donation
Basic card and wallet payments, no in-person options
Credit Card Payments
Yes - 2.60% + $0.42 per transaction
Yes - accepts all major credit and debit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
N/A
Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - 1% + $0.42 per transaction
Yes - bank transfers available for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
N/A
Not specified - likely not available as a standalone feature

Customer Support
N/A
4.3/5 Unlimited Support
Bluefire Giving limits support based on subscription plan with premium tiers getting priority assistance
SecureGive limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods Phone Support / Office Hours
Bluefire Giving offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers
SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for technical assistance
Webinars Bluefire Giving provides occasional training webinars and product demos for their donation platform users
SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates
Help Center Bluefire Giving maintains a knowledge base with articles covering donation setup and platform features
SecureGive maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for donors and nonprofits
Email Bluefire Giving offers email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone support gated by subscription
Business hours only support with potential delays during peak periods and limited response times