Bluefire Giving and SecureGive both serve churches with donation tools, but their fees can add up quickly — Bluefire charges 2.60% plus $0.42 per transaction, while SecureGive has similar processing costs. Zeffy gives your church the same donation features with zero fees, so every dollar from your congregation stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bluefire Giving VS Secure Give
Bluefire Giving and SecureGive charge transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
Bluefire Giving and SecureGive limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Bluefire Giving and SecureGive only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, events, and memberships at no extra cost.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Bluefire charges $49/month plus 2.6% per donation, while SecureGive adds processing fees to every gift. Keep more of your donations for your mission.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike Bluefire and SecureGive's business-hours-only support, we're here when you need us most.
Yes! Zeffy offers ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, raffles, and online stores all for free. Bluefire and SecureGive focus only on donations, requiring separate tools for events and merchandise sales.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Bluefire charges $49/month plus fees and SecureGive costs $149/month plus processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your mission.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save over $3,000 yearly with Zeffy versus Bluefire, and over $4,500 versus SecureGive. That's funding for programs, not platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
