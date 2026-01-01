Bonfire and Print Your Cause help you sell custom merchandise, but they take fees from every sale that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonfire VS Print Your Cause
Bonfire takes 8% and Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees on every sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt campaign actually raises money for your mission.
Bonfire and Print Your Cause only handle merchandise. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event tickets, raffles, and online stores all without switching platforms.
Bonfire and Print Your Cause offer limited email support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, phone, and live chat to keep your campaigns running.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools including donations, events, and memberships. Unlike merchandise platforms that charge 5-8% fees and only handle product sales, Zeffy gives you everything you need to raise money without losing a penny to platform fees.
Yes! While merchandise platforms focus only on product sales, Zeffy provides complete fundraising solutions: donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM. All in one platform, all completely free.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while merchandise platforms take 5-8% of every sale plus payment processing fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but your organization keeps 100% of what you raise.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support at no extra cost. Unlike merchandise platforms that limit support to business hours or charge extra for premium help, Zeffy's team is always available to help your nonprofit succeed.
eCommerce platforms like Bonfire and Print your cause only handle merchandise sales and charge 5-8% fees. Zeffy offers complete fundraising solutions including donations, events, memberships, and yes, even merchandise sales, all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
