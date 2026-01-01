Bonfire and Shift4Shop help you sell merchandise online, but processing fees and platform costs reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your supporters stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonfire VS Shift 4 Shop
Bonfire takes 8% of every sale and Shift4Shop charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
Bonfire only handles merchandise and Shift4Shop requires third-party apps for donations, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one place.
Bonfire offers basic help docs and Shift4Shop provides general ecommerce support. Zeffy gives you unlimited access to fundraising experts who know nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. You get donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, and donor management in one platform with zero fees. Bonfire and Shift4Shop charge 8% fees or monthly costs plus transaction fees, eating into your mission funds.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, events, and merchandise sales. Bonfire takes 8% on every sale, while Shift4Shop charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising revenue.
No. Bonfire only handles merchandise sales, while Shift4Shop requires third-party apps for donations, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need: donation forms, event management, membership tools, and donor CRM in one integrated platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through email, live chat, and office hours specifically for nonprofit teams. Bonfire and Shift4Shop provide basic email support focused on eCommerce, not fundraising strategy or donor engagement best practices.
Nonprofit-specific platforms like Zeffy understand your unique needs: donor stewardship, tax receipts, peer-to-peer campaigns, and compliance. eCommerce platforms treat you like any retailer, missing critical fundraising features and charging fees that reduce your impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
