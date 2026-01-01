Shift4Shop

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features

Product Catalog Management: Both platforms supported
Shopping Cart Functionality: Both platforms supported Inventory Management: Bonfire supported, Shift4Shop - Information not available
Product Variants (Size, Color): Both platforms supported Shipping Integrations: Bonfire not supported, Shift4Shop supported Discount Codes & Promotions: Both platforms supported Order Management: Bonfire supported, Shift4Shop not supported Payment Processing: Both platforms supported src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing

Bonfire: 8% fee on every sale - 8% processing fee on additional donations (covers credit card transaction fees and administrative expenses); reduced to 3.5% for verified nonprofits. $0 platform fees. $0 monthly fees. Value for money: 4.5/5

Shift4Shop: Monthly fees + card fees per sale - 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction with Shift4 Payments; 3.4% + $0.30 for keyed transactions; 4.4% + $0.30 for international cards; BitPay cryptocurrency at 1% flat rate. $0 platform fees with Shift4 Payments; $229/month with other payment providers. $0/month for US merchants using Shift4 Payments; $29/month (Basic), $79/month (Plus), $229/month (Pro) for non-US merchants or those using other payment providers. Value for money: 4.1/5

Features

Bonfire: 3.8/5 - Built for merchandise sales. Requires separate tools for donations, ticketing, and donor tracking.

Shift4Shop: 4.1/5 - General ecommerce platform. Needs third-party apps for fundraising, memberships, and nonprofit features.

Donations:
- Bonfire: Limited - Primarily designed for merchandise sales rather than direct donation collection
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop requires third-party donation apps or custom development. No built-in donation forms or recurring giving features for nonprofits.

Ticketing:
- Bonfire: Not available - Focused on merchandise sales, not event ticketing or registration
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop can handle basic event ticket sales through ecommerce functionality, but lacks event management features like check-in and attendee communication. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
- Bonfire: Basic - Supporters can share campaigns but lacks dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate fundraising software to enable supporters to raise money on your behalf. Auctions:
- Bonfire: Not available - Bonfire focuses on custom merchandise and apparel sales, not auction functionality
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to run fundraising auctions. Raffles:
- Bonfire: Not available - No raffle or contest management features built into the platform
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop lacks raffle functionality. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and winner selection. Online store:
- Bonfire: Strong - Specializes in custom apparel and merchandise with design tools and fulfillment
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop provides full ecommerce capabilities with product management, inventory tracking, and payment processing for online merchandise sales.

Memberships:
- Bonfire: Bonfire doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need to integrate third-party tools or manage memberships manually outside the platform. - Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop offers basic membership features through third-party apps, but lacks nonprofit-specific membership tools and automated renewal reminders that small organizations need.

Donor Management/CRM:
- Bonfire: Bonfire provides basic order tracking but no donor relationship management, giving history, or supporter engagement tools for nonprofits.
- Shift4Shop: Limited donor tracking through customer profiles, but lacks nonprofit-specific features like donation history, giving levels, and donor engagement tracking. Emails & Newsletter:
- Bonfire: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export customer data and use separate email platforms to communicate with supporters.
- Shift4Shop: Basic email marketing tools available, but limited automation and segmentation capabilities compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms focused on donor communication. Payment Processing:
- Bonfire: Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but lacks donation-specific features like recurring giving, tribute gifts, or donor-friendly checkout flows.
- Shift4Shop: Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but lacks donation-specific features like recurring giving, tribute gifts, or donor-friendly checkout flows. You'll need to export customer data and use separate email platforms to communicate with supporters.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic email marketing tools available, but limited automation and segmentation capabilities compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms focused on donor communication.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but lacks donation-specific features like recurring giving, tribute gifts, or donor-friendly checkout flows.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Bonfire handles payments for merchandise sales but lacks donation-specific features like recurring giving, tribute gifts, or donor-friendly checkout flows.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods

Bonfire: Credit cards and digital wallets only
Shift4Shop: Credit cards and digital wallets only

Credit Card Payments:
- Bonfire: Supported - Accepts credit cards for t-shirt purchases and fundraising campaigns
- Shift4Shop: Supported - Processes Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover through Shift4 Payments

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
- Bonfire: Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for easier checkout on fundraising campaigns
- Shift4Shop: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay integration for online checkout

ACH / Bank Transfers:
- Bonfire: Not supported - Bonfire focuses on t-shirt fundraising, not direct payment processing
- Shift4Shop: Not supported - Shift4Shop focuses on credit card processing through their payment gateway

Tap to Pay App:
- Bonfire: Not supported - Bonfire is an online platform without in-person payment capabilities
- Shift4Shop: Not supported - Shift4Shop is an online store platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support

Shift4Shop: 4.1/5 Unlimited Support:
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop includes support with paid plans but may have response time limitations during peak periods

Phone Support / Office Hours:
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop offers phone support during business hours for technical assistance and account questions Webinars:
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop offers occasional product training webinars and ecommerce educational sessions for store owners

Help Center:
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop maintains a knowledge base with setup guides, tutorials, and troubleshooting articles Email:
- Shift4Shop: Shift4Shop provides email support through their ticketing system for technical questions and account issues Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
- Shift4Shop: Phone and email support built for ecommerce stores, not nonprofits class="table_text">Phone and email support built for ecommerce stores, not nonprofits</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>