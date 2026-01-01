Boosterthon and CauseMatch help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you everything you need to launch successful P2P fundraising campaigns with zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Boosterthon VS Cause Match
Boosterthon takes up to 46% and CauseMatch charges 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your supporters' efforts actually fund your mission.
While Boosterthon and CauseMatch offer limited support with poor ratings, Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help you succeed.
Unlike Boosterthon's single-event focus or CauseMatch's limited tools, Zeffy handles donations, raffles, events, and donor management in one place.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Boosterthon charges up to 46% per gift and CauseMatch takes 5% plus card fees. You keep every dollar raised, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. While Boosterthon only does Fun Run events and CauseMatch focuses solely on peer-to-peer, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no extra cost. Unlike competitors with limited support tiers or poor ratings, we're here to help your campaigns succeed without charging for assistance.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of donations raised. Boosterthon takes up to 46% per gift, and CauseMatch charges 5% plus card processing fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy grows with your organization. Unlike Boosterthon's limited Fun Run focus or CauseMatch's single-purpose platform, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, events, memberships, online stores, and donor management - all free forever.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
