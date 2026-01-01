Boosterthon and DonorDrive help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge platform fees and processing costs that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you everything you need for P2P fundraising — participant pages, team management, and donor tracking — with zero fees so every dollar goes directly to your cause.
Boosterthon VS Donordrive
P2P platforms eat into your mission funds with platform cuts and processing fees. Zeffy donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, keeping 100% of donations for your cause.
P2P platforms force you into one fundraising model. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one place without extra costs.
P2P platforms focus on campaign periods only. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and follow-up tools to build lasting relationships beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of funds raised go to your cause. Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees, while DonorDrive charges 5% plus card fees. You also get complete fundraising tools beyond just peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes. Unlike Boosterthon's limited Fun Run model or DonorDrive's peer-to-peer focus, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, memberships, and donation forms. Run multiple campaign types from one platform without extra fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support year-round, plus free training resources. Boosterthon only offers limited support during campaign periods, while DonorDrive restricts phone support to higher-tier paid plans.
With Zeffy's zero fees, you keep 100% of donations raised. If you raise $10,000, you get the full $10,000. Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees, while DonorDrive charges 5% plus card processing fees on every gift.
Yes. Zeffy combines peer-to-peer campaigns with auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and donor management in one platform. Boosterthon only offers Fun Run events, while DonorDrive requires separate tools for everything beyond P2P.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
