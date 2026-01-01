CAF and EasyTithe help you collect donations, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Easy Tithe
CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, and EasyTithe adds monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CAF lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. EasyTithe misses peer-to-peer and membership tools. Zeffy includes everything for complete fundraising campaigns.
CAF and EasyTithe limit support to business hours with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed anytime.
Zeffy is completely free - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. CAF takes 4% per gift plus card fees, while EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's optional.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one platform. CAF and EasyTithe only handle basic donations, forcing you to pay for multiple tools to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while EasyTithe adds processing costs that eat into your donations. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform with donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all in one place. CAF and EasyTithe focus mainly on basic donations, requiring you to use multiple tools and pay extra fees for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone - completely free. CAF and EasyTithe limit support to business hours with potential delays during busy periods. Our team understands nonprofits and responds quickly when you need help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
