CAF and Fundraise Up both offer donation platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Fundraise Up
CAF takes 4% plus card fees, while Fundraise Up charges processing fees on every transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations go to your mission.
CAF lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing, while Fundraise Up missing auctions, raffles, stores, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
CAF offers limited business-hour support, Fundraise Up provides tiered support by plan level. Zeffy gives unlimited support to every organization.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while CAF takes 4% per gift plus card fees and Fundraise Up charges processing fees. Your donors' full contributions reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike CAF's limited donation focus or Fundraise Up's donation-only approach, Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores. You get everything needed to fundraise without juggling multiple platforms or paying extra fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for all users at no extra cost. CAF offers limited business-hour support, while Fundraise Up reserves premium help for higher-paying customers. Every nonprofit deserves great support.
With CAF and Fundraise Up charging 4% plus card fees on every donation, a nonprofit raising $10,000 loses $400+ to platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your full $10,000 reaches your mission.
Yes. While CAF focuses on grant distribution and Fundraise Up only handles donations, Zeffy includes events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. Run your entire fundraising operation from one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
