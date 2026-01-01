GiveWP

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
Processing fees: 2% fee on all one-time donations for Stripe Free plans; All payment gateways have their own processing fees
Platform fees: No pricing information available
Monthly fees: $0/year - Plans are billed annually; starting with the Free plan. Other paid tiers available.
Value for money: 4.4

Features
Donations: Basic donation processing with limited customization options vs. GiveWP provides donation forms and payment processing, but charges transaction fees on top of payment processor costs.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities vs. GiveWP doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools vs. GiveWP has limited peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities through add-ons, requiring additional setup and costs.
Auctions: No auction functionality available vs. GiveWP doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and winners.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery functionality vs. GiveWP doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store: No dedicated online store features for nonprofits vs. GiveWP doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate plugins or platforms to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: CAF focuses on grant-making and charitable giving rather than membership management. No dedicated membership tools or recurring member payment features. vs. GiveWP doesn't include built-in membership management. You'll need separate WordPress plugins or third-party tools to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and access levels.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking through their giving platform. Limited CRM functionality - more focused on grant distribution than comprehensive donor relationship management. vs. Basic donor data collection and reporting. Limited CRM features compared to dedicated nonprofit management platforms. Requires additional plugins for advanced donor relationship management.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic communication tools for donors and grant recipients. No advanced email marketing features or automated donor communication workflows. vs. No built-in email marketing features. You'll need to integrate with separate email services like Mailchimp or Constant Contact to send newsletters and donor communications.
Payment Processing: Processes donations through their charitable giving platform, but charges fees on transactions. Limited payment method options compared to dedicated fundraising platforms. vs. Processes donations through their charitable giving platform, but charges fees on transactions. Limited payment method options compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.

Payment methods
CAF: Limited payment options through charity accounts only
GiveWP: Credit cards and digital wallets with gateway fees

Credit Card Payments
CAF: Limited support - Available through CAF's charity account services but with restricted functionality
GiveWP: Supported through payment gateways like Stripe, PayPal, and Square with transaction fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay
CAF: Not supported - CAF does not offer modern digital wallet payment options for donations
GiveWP: Supported through Stripe integration, but requires additional gateway fees

ACH / Bank Transfers
CAF: Not supported - CAF focuses on charity account services and grant distribution, not direct payment processing
GiveWP: Not supported - GiveWP focuses on credit card processing through third-party gateways

Tap to Pay App
CAF: Not supported - CAF does not provide mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay capabilities
GiveWP: Not available - GiveWP is a WordPress plugin without mobile payment app functionality

Customer Support
CAF: N/A
GiveWP: 4.4/5

Unlimited Support
CAF: CAF provides limited support during standard business hours with response time delays
GiveWP: GiveWP limits support based on license tier - priority support only for higher plans

Phone Support / Office Hours
CAF: CAF offers phone support during UK business hours for account holders and technical issues
GiveWP: GiveWP does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars
CAF: CAF offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit clients
GiveWP: GiveWP provides occasional webinars and training sessions for WordPress donation setup

Help Center
CAF: CAF maintains a help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for their donation platform
GiveWP: GiveWP maintains a comprehensive documentation library and knowledge base

Email
CAF: CAF provides email support during business hours for account inquiries and technical assistance
GiveWP: GiveWP offers email support through their ticketing system for all users

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
CAF: Email and phone support during UK business hours with response delays for nonprofit clients
GiveWP: WordPress plugin support gated by license tier - priority help for paid plans only