CAF and GiveWP both help you accept donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Give WP
CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, and GiveWP adds transaction costs on top of payment processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CAF lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing, while GiveWP requires separate plugins for most fundraising activities. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform.
CAF limits support to UK business hours, and GiveWP restricts priority support to higher-tier plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to help you succeed, not just troubleshoot.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly costs. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while GiveWP adds 2% fees plus payment processor costs. This means more of your donations stay with your cause instead of going to fees.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and offers a mobile tap-to-pay app for in-person events. CAF has limited payment options and no modern digital wallets, while GiveWP lacks ACH payments and mobile payment capabilities.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly costs. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while GiveWP adds transaction fees on top of payment processor costs. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. CAF offers limited business-hours support with delays, while GiveWP gates priority support behind paid plans. Our team helps you succeed without charging extra for assistance.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, and raffles - all in one platform. CAF and GiveWP focus mainly on basic donations, requiring you to use multiple tools for different fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
