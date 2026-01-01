CAF and RaiseDonors both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Raise Donors
CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, and RaiseDonors takes processing fees that reduce your impact. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CAF and RaiseDonors don't offer auctions, raffles, or event ticketing. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
CAF and RaiseDonors limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls whenever you need help.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, nothing. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while RaiseDonors costs $99/month plus 4.4% per transaction. These fees add up fast and take money away from your mission.
Yes! Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles at no cost. CAF and RaiseDonors don't offer these tools, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms. With Zeffy, you get everything in one place without any fees eating into your fundraising.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees and RaiseDonors adds processing fees that reduce your impact. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause, and donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. CAF and RaiseDonors focus mainly on basic donations and lack these essential tools, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no cost. CAF limits support to UK business hours, while RaiseDonors restricts phone support to premium subscribers only. You get better help without paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
