Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
4%
4% per gift, plus card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
4%
One-off donations, reduced to 3.5% with CAF Cash Account; 2% for regular donations.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 for Amex; 1% + $0.50 for ACH; additional 0.50% for recurring via Legacy Stripe.
Platform fees
N/A
No platform fees
N/A
per transaction for Legacy RaiseDonors Standard; custom rate for Pro; no platform/app fees for Virtuous Payments users.
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$99
Starting price per user per month
Value for money

Features
Donations
CAF offers donation processing with their CAF Donate platform, but charges processing fees and focuses primarily on workplace giving and corporate partnerships rather than direct online donations for small nonprofits
RaiseDonors focuses on donation processing with basic donor management features, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
CAF does not offer event ticketing capabilities - they focus on donation processing and grant distribution rather than comprehensive fundraising tools RaiseDonors doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional software to manage event registration and ticket sales for your fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CAF has limited peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, mainly through their workplace giving programs, but lacks dedicated P2P campaign tools for individual fundraisers
RaiseDonors offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees that eat into your campaign results.
Auctions
CAF does not provide auction management tools - their services focus on donation processing, grants, and charitable giving administration RaiseDonors doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.
Raffles
CAF does not provide raffle or lottery management features - their platform is designed for traditional donations and grant-making activities RaiseDonors doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance tracking.
Online store
CAF does not offer online store functionality - they specialize in donation processing and charitable giving rather than merchandise sales RaiseDonors doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.
Memberships
CAF focuses on corporate giving and charitable funds rather than individual membership management for nonprofits
RaiseDonors focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools or recurring membership billing features.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking through charitable fund management, but lacks comprehensive CRM features for nonprofits Basic donor tracking with donation history and contact information. Limited CRM features compared to dedicated nonprofit management platforms.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email marketing tools - primarily sends updates about charitable funds and giving opportunities Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic donor communication. No advanced newsletter or email marketing features.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through charitable funds and corporate giving programs, but charges fees on transactions
Processes donations through charitable funds and corporate giving programs, but charges fees on transactions

Payment methods
Giving accounts and grants only, no payment processing
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - CAF provides giving accounts and grant distribution, not payment processing
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or nonprofits
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - CAF operates as a charitable foundation, not a payment platform
Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card entry methods
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CAF focuses on charitable giving facilitation, not direct payment processing
Not supported - RaiseDonors focuses on credit card processing only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - CAF specializes in donor advisory services, not mobile payment solutions
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
N/A
N/A Unlimited Support
CAF provides limited support during standard business hours with response delays
RaiseDonors limits support based on plan tier and response times
Phone Support / Office Hours CAF offers phone support during UK business hours for account management queries
RaiseDonors offers phone support during business hours for premium plans
Webinars CAF offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit clients
RaiseDonors offers periodic training webinars for fundraising best practices
Help Center CAF maintains a help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for their donation platform
RaiseDonors maintains a help center with articles and setup guides
Email
CAF provides email support during business hours for account inquiries and technical assistance RaiseDonors provides email support for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during UK business hours with response delays for account queries Support access varies by plan tier with phone help limited to premium subscribers