CAF and RebelGive both offer donation solutions, but they come with limitations and fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides a complete donation platform with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs — so you keep 100% of every donation while getting all the tools you need to grow your giving.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Rebel Give
💰
CAF takes 4% plus card fees and RebelGive charges $49/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
CAF only handles basic donations and RebelGive lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and more in one platform.
📞
CAF offers limited business-hour support and RebelGive restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for every nonprofit.
Zeffy gives you everything you need in one place without fees eating into your donations. While CAF focuses on large-scale grant distribution and RebelGive only serves churches, Zeffy builds tools specifically for small nonprofits like yours.
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated stays with your cause. CAF takes 4% plus card fees from each gift, and RebelGive charges $49 monthly plus 1.9% processing fees that add up quickly.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause. CAF takes 4% plus card fees, while RebelGive charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users via email, chat, and phone during business hours. Unlike RebelGive, you won't need to upgrade to premium plans for quality help.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including events, memberships, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and raffles. CAF and RebelGive focus mainly on basic donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
