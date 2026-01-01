CAF and Vanco both offer donation tools, but their fees can add up quickly and eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you everything you need to collect donations, manage donors, and run events — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Vanco
🎟️
CAF and Vanco take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
💬
CAF and Vanco limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
🧩
CAF and Vanco focus on basic donations, forcing you to use multiple tools. Zeffy handles raffles, auctions, events, and stores in one platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while Vanco takes processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep our platform running.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. CAF offers limited business-hours support, and Vanco restricts priority support to higher-tier paying customers only. Our team is here to help you succeed without charging extra for assistance.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at no cost. CAF focuses mainly on basic donation processing, while Vanco charges fees and lacks auction, raffle, and e-commerce features. Get everything you need in one free platform.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, and Vanco takes 2.9% plus fees from every donation. A $1,000 donation keeps the full amount with Zeffy, but costs you $40+ with CAF and $29+ with Vanco.
Yes, Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation processing at zero cost. CAF and Vanco charge fees and lack many of these tools, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
