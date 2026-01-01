CAF and WeFund4U both offer donation platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and campaign tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS We Fund4U
CAF takes 4% and WeFund4U takes 5% plus fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
CAF only handles basic donations while WeFund4U lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy gives you everything from donation forms to event management.
CAF and WeFund4U offer limited business-hour support with slow response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause. CAF takes 4% plus card fees, while WeFund4U charges platform fees that reduce your funding. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to all users at no extra cost. CAF offers limited business-hour support, while WeFund4U restricts phone support to premium users only. Our team helps you succeed without charging for assistance.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and membership management - all fee-free. CAF focuses mainly on corporate giving, while WeFund4U lacks these essential tools, forcing you to use multiple platforms.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so every dollar goes to your cause. CAF takes 4% plus card fees, while WeFund4U charges 5% plus card fees. That means on a $1,000 donation, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $40-50 to fees with competitors.
Yes, Zeffy offers everything you need in one platform: donations, auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and membership management. CAF focuses mainly on corporate giving, while WeFund4U lacks these tools entirely, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms and pay extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
