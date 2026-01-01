Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
3.75–4.5% per gift + card fees
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 3.75% - Processing fees vary by product, with higher rates for some tools and volume-based tiers for large security donations.
Processing fees: 4% of total donation (including Gift Aid); reduced to 3.5% with a CAF Cash Account and 2% for regular donations (minimum 20p per donation).
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees; all fees are included in the transaction fees.
Platform fees: $0 - Free to sign up, no platform fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Value for money: 4.4
Value for money: N/A

Features
4.4/5 - Solid donation processing, but requires separate tools for events, auctions, and email marketing
N/A - Corporate-focused platform with limited features for small nonprofits; needs multiple add-ons
Donations: Canadahelps offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 3.75% to 4.25% plus payment processing costs. They provide donor management tools, tax receipting, and integration with major fundraising platforms. However, their fee structure can significantly impact smaller donations and overall fundraising revenue.
Donations (CAF): CAF processes donations but charges fees on every transaction, reducing the funds that reach your cause.
Ticketing: Canadahelps does not offer dedicated event ticketing functionality. Organizations need to use separate platforms for event management and ticket sales, creating additional complexity and costs for nonprofits running fundraising events.
Ticketing (CAF): CAF doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Canadahelps offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages. However, customization options are limited and the platform charges the same transaction fees on all peer-to-peer donations, reducing the funds raised by volunteer fundraisers.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising (CAF): CAF offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with limited customization and higher processing fees.
Auctions: Canadahelps does not provide auction management features. Nonprofits running silent auctions, live auctions, or online auction events must use separate platforms, creating additional costs and complexity for comprehensive fundraising campaigns.
Auctions (CAF): CAF doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: Canadahelps does not provide raffle or lottery management capabilities. Nonprofits must rely on third-party solutions to run raffles, adding extra fees and administrative burden to their fundraising mix.
Raffles (CAF): CAF doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management.
Online store: Canadahelps lacks built-in online store functionality for selling merchandise or products. Organizations cannot sell branded items, event merchandise, or other products directly through their donation platform, missing revenue opportunities.
Online store (CAF): CAF doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise.
Memberships: CanadaHelps doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Memberships (CAF): CAF focuses on corporate giving and donor-advised funds rather than membership management. Limited tools for recurring member dues or member communication.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor profiles and giving history. Limited relationship tracking and no advanced segmentation for targeted outreach.
Donor Management/CRM (CAF): Strong donor database for tracking giving history, but limited CRM features for small nonprofits managing diverse supporter relationships beyond donations.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing features. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party tools for newsletters and campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter (CAF): Basic donor communication tools available, but primarily designed for corporate donors rather than comprehensive nonprofit email marketing needs.
Payment Processing: Charges 3.75% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your mission.
Payment Processing (CAF): Charges 3.75% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your mission.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No bank transfers or in-person options
Limited credit card processing. No digital wallets or modern payment methods
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations to Canadian registered charities
Credit Card Payments (CAF): Limited - Available through CAF's donation platform but with restricted customization options
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers modern digital wallet payment options for donor convenience
Apple Pay & Google Pay (CAF): Not supported - CAF's donation forms don't include modern digital wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - CanadaHelps focuses on credit card and online donation methods for Canadian charities
ACH / Bank Transfers (CAF): Not supported - CAF focuses on grant-making and donor-advised funds, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - CanadaHelps operates as an online donation platform without in-person payment capabilities
Tap to Pay App (CAF): Not supported - CAF doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality for events

Customer Support
4.4/5
N/A
Unlimited Support: CanadaHelps provides limited support hours - not available 24/7 for all users
Unlimited Support (CAF): CAF provides standard support during business hours with response time commitments
Phone Support / Office Hours: CanadaHelps offers phone support during standard business hours for registered users
Phone Support / Office Hours (CAF): CAF offers phone support during standard business hours for account holders
Webinars: CanadaHelps provides educational webinars and training sessions for registered charities
Webinars (CAF): CAF offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit partners
Help Center: CanadaHelps maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for both donors and charities
Help Center (CAF): CAF maintains a help center with guides and resources for using their donation platform
Email: CanadaHelps offers email support during business hours for donor and charity inquiries
Email (CAF): CAF provides email support for account inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Nonprofit-focused support with phone and email help during business hours, plus training webinars for registered charities.
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team (CAF): Standard business-hours support with phone and email access, plus occasional training sessions for nonprofit partners.