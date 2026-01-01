CanadaHelps and Easyfundraising help you raise funds, but they take fees from every donation that could go to your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Canadahelps VS Easyfundraising
CanadaHelps charges 3.75% plus fees on every donation. Easyfundraising limits you to shopping rewards. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
CanadaHelps and Easyfundraising force you to use separate tools for events, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
CanadaHelps offers limited business-hour support. Easyfundraising has no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support from a team that gets nonprofit challenges.
Zeffy keeps 100% of donations for your cause while CanadaHelps takes 3.75% + card fees from every gift. Plus, you get event ticketing, online stores, and memberships all in one platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Unlike Easyfundraising's shopping rewards model, Zeffy processes direct donations with zero fees. You get dedicated donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management tools that Easyfundraising simply doesn't offer.
With Zeffy, 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause. CanadaHelps charges 3.75% + card fees on every gift, which means less money for your mission. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and phone assistance during business hours at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support based on account type or charge fees, we're here to help your nonprofit succeed without barriers.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management all in one platform. CanadaHelps lacks ticketing, stores, and membership tools, forcing you to use multiple expensive platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
