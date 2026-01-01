CanadaHelps and Fundraise Up both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Canadahelps VS Fundraise Up
CanadaHelps charges 3.75-4.5% plus card fees, and Fundraise Up takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
CanadaHelps and Fundraise Up lack auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores in one platform.
CanadaHelps and Fundraise Up offer limited business-hour support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from every gift. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan level, you get help when you need it without paying more.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising all fee-free. Unlike CanadaHelps or Fundraise Up, you won't need multiple platforms.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. CanadaHelps and Fundraise Up charge 3.75-4.5% plus card fees on every gift, regardless of payment method.
Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, memberships, and online stores all fee-free. Other platforms charge fees on each transaction and often require separate tools for different fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
