CanadaHelps serves Canadian charities and Pushpay focuses on churches, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so every dollar goes directly to your mission, whether you're a charity, church, or nonprofit.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Canadahelps VS Pushpay
💰
CanadaHelps charges 3.75% per gift and Pushpay takes processing fees that add up fast. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🔗
CanadaHelps and Pushpay force you to use separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles everything in one place.
🛟
CanadaHelps limits support hours and Pushpay restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email support for every organization.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from every gift. That means more money stays with your cause. Plus, you get all-in-one fundraising tools including events, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns that CanadaHelps doesn't offer.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost. Pushpay reserves premium support for higher-paying customers, leaving smaller nonprofits with limited help. Our team is here for you regardless of your organization's size or donation volume.
Yes. Unlike CanadaHelps or Pushpay, Zeffy includes donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one platform. You won't need multiple tools or pay extra fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations. CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from every gift, while Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per transaction. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Your donor data belongs to you. Zeffy makes it easy to import your existing donor information and export it anytime. Unlike platforms that lock you in, we believe you should have full control over your supporter relationships and fundraising data.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
