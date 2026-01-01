Canadahelps VS Pushpay

Pushpay

Pricing

3.75–4.5%

3.75–4.5% per gift + card fees

N/A

No pricing information available

Processing fees

3.75%

Customizable Donation Forms (CDF) and other tools have varying processing fees across different donation types.

2.9% + $0.30

per transaction for credit/debit cards (Amex may be higher at ~3.5%)

Platform fees

$0

No platform fees (all fees are included in the transaction fees)

N/A

Included in monthly subscription fee; 4 pricing tiers: Basic ($199/month), Core (custom quote), Advanced (custom quote), Complete (custom quote)

Monthly fees

$0

No monthly fees

$149–$7,000+/month

Pricing varies by plan

Value for money

4.4

4.0

Features

4.4/5

Solid donation processing, but requires separate tools for events, auctions, and email marketing.

3.6/5

Mobile-first giving platform with steep learning curve and limited nonprofit-specific features beyond donations.

Donations

Canadahelps offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. They provide basic donor management tools and tax receipt automation for Canadian nonprofits, but charge processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.

Pushpay focuses on recurring giving and mobile donations but charges processing fees that reduce your donation income. Ticketing

Canadahelps does not offer event ticketing capabilities. Organizations need to use separate platforms for event management, creating additional complexity and costs for nonprofits running fundraising events. Pushpay doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need additional ticketing software and manual coordination for event management. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

Canadahelps offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages. However, customization options are limited and the platform charges transaction fees on all donations raised through these campaigns.

Pushpay offers limited peer-to-peer fundraising features with basic campaign tools but charges fees on all transactions raised.

Auctions

Canadahelps does not provide auction management capabilities. Nonprofits need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions, creating additional costs and platform management challenges.

Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidders and payments.

Raffles

Canadahelps does not provide raffle or lottery management features. Nonprofits must rely on third-party solutions to run raffles, adding extra steps and fees to their fundraising efforts.

Pushpay doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales.

Online store

Canadahelps does not include e-commerce or online store functionality. Organizations cannot sell merchandise or products directly through their platform, limiting revenue opportunities.

Pushpay doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party solutions to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships

CanadaHelps doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

Pushpay focuses on church giving and doesn't offer dedicated membership management tools for nonprofits

Donor Management/CRM

Basic donor profiles and giving history. Limited segmentation options and no automated donor communication workflows.

Basic donor tracking focused on giving history, but lacks comprehensive nonprofit CRM features

Emails & Newsletter

No built-in email marketing features. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party tools for newsletters.

Limited email capabilities - primarily sends donation receipts and basic donor communications

Payment Processing

Charges 3.75% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your mission.

Charges 3.75% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your mission.

Payment methods

Credit cards and digital wallets only. No bank transfers or in-person options

Credit cards and mobile payments. Missing bank transfers and tap-to-pay

Credit Card Payments

Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations to Canadian registered charities

Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees ranging from 2.9% + 30¢

Apple Pay & Google Pay

Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for donor convenience

Supported - Offers both Apple Pay and Google Pay integration for mobile donations with standard processing fees

ACH / Bank Transfers

Not supported - CanadaHelps focuses on credit card and online donation methods for Canadian charities

Not supported - Pushpay focuses on credit card and mobile payments but doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options

Tap to Pay App

Not supported - CanadaHelps operates as an online donation platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Not supported - Pushpay doesn't offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donation collection

Customer Support

4.4/5

3.6/5

Unlimited Support

CanadaHelps provides limited support hours with restrictions based on account type and donation volume

Pushpay offers tiered support based on subscription plans, with premium support for higher-tier customers Phone Support / Office Hours

CanadaHelps offers phone support during standard business hours for registered nonprofit partners

Pushpay provides phone support during business hours for customers on qualifying plans

Webinars CanadaHelps provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users

Pushpay provides training webinars and educational sessions for church and nonprofit users

Help Center

CanadaHelps maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for donors and nonprofits

Pushpay maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources

Email

CanadaHelps offers email support during business hours with response times varying by inquiry complexity

Pushpay offers email support through their help center and customer service team

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team

Email and phone support during business hours, with access varying by account type and donation volume

Tiered support based on subscription plan — premium help reserved for higher-paying customers </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CanadaHelps provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Pushpay provides training webinars and educational sessions for church and nonprofit users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CanadaHelps maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for donors and nonprofits</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Pushpay maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CanadaHelps offers email support during business hours with response times varying by inquiry complexity</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Pushpay offers email support through their help center and customer service team</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Email and phone support during business hours, with access varying by account type and donation volume</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tiered support based on subscription plan — premium help reserved for higher-paying customers</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>