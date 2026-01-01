CanadaHelps serves Canadian charities and RebelGive focuses on churches, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Canadahelps VS Rebel Give
💰
CanadaHelps and RebelGive charge 3.75-4.5% per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
👥
CanadaHelps and RebelGive limit support hours and response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
🧩
CanadaHelps and RebelGive require separate tools for events, raffles, and stores. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, and more in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so 100% goes to your cause. CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from every gift. RebelGive charges $49 monthly plus 1.9% per donation. With Zeffy, a $1,000 donation stays $1,000 for your mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to every nonprofit at no extra cost. Unlike CanadaHelps' limited business hours or RebelGive's tiered support, you get the same level of help whether you raise $100 or $100,000 annually.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, meaning 100% of every gift goes to your cause. CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from each donation. For a $1,000 donation, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $40-50 to fees with CanadaHelps.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. Unlike platforms that limit support by plan tier or charge for premium help, every nonprofit gets the same level of assistance regardless of donation volume or subscription level.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Unlike CanadaHelps or RebelGive that focus mainly on donations, you can run complete fundraising campaigns without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript